The Memorial Tournament tee times 2024: Field, purse, format, prediction, TV schedule
the Memorial Tournament 2024: Everything to know
- Memorial Tournament tee times, field
- Memorial Tournament purse 2024: Prize money, winner's share, FedEx Cup points
- Memorial Tournament format: Field size, cut rules, course par and info
- Memorial Tournament predictions, odds: Who wins at Muirfield Village?
- Watch the Memorial Tournament 2024: TV schedule, live stream info
Few events on the PGA Tour hold the weight, gravitas and history that the Memorial Tournament does. The tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his designed Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, OH, is one of the purest tests of golf that we've seen. It's a long golf course that puts an emphasis on both distance and accuracy and tests players throughout the bag. And the winners we've seen here back that up year after year.
Viktor Hovland comes into the Memorial Tournament as the defending champion, outlasting Denny McCarthy in 2023 in a playoff. The year prior, it was Billy Horschel who got the victory and he's in the field this week again. But of course, the golf world has revolved around World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who is the heavy favorite this week. That doesn't mean we should forget about the likes of PGA Champion Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy, among others, who are in the mix for this week's Signature Event.
It's going to be can't-miss action at Muirfield Village and we want to make sure golf fans don't. So we have the Memorial tee times, cut rules, purse information, and a TV schedule so you don't miss anything about this week at the Memorial Tournament 2024.
Memorial Tournament tee times, field
The Memorial Tournament tee times have not yet been released. We will update this space when they are made available.
Here's a look at the full Memorial Tournament field that was released for the Signature Event:
Since the release of this week's field, the RBC Canadian Open champion Robert Macintyre has withdrawn from the Memorial and has been replaced in the field by Davis Thompson, who earned entry via the AON Swing 5.
Memorial Tournament purse 2024: Prize money, winner's share, FedEx Cup points
As a Signature Event on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament will offer a $20 million purse for the players in the field this week. There will be a cut this week, which raises the winner's share at Muirfield Village to a monstrous $4 million, up from the $3.6 million that the winner receivers in non-cut Signature Events.
Perhaps even most importantly, the winner this week at the Memorial will receive 700 FedEx Cup points this week, a bump up from a standard PGA Tour event, making the points available this week even more valuable than normal.
Memorial Tournament format: Field size, cut rules, course par and info
The Memorial Tournament field is at 72 players this week. As mentioned, there will be a cut this week, as has been the case for the three invitational events to receive Signature Event status (Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament). It will be a 36-hole cut with the Top 50 and ties playing into the weekend. The 10-stroke rule will also be in effect, meaning that any player within 10 strokes of the lead after 36 holes will also make the cut this week.
Muirfield Village Golf Club is a Par 72 course measuring 7,392 yards on the scorecard that has hosted this event since 1976. It has also hosted the 1987 Ryder Cup, 1992 U.S. Amateur, 1998 Solheim Cup, and 2013 Presidents Cup.
Memorial Tournament predictions, odds: Who wins at Muirfield Village?
Here's a look at the players with the 10 best odds at the Memorial Tournament 2024 this week, courtesy of BetMGM:
- Scottie Scheffler (+350)
- Xander Schauffele (+900)
- Rory McIlroy (+1000)
- Collin Morikawa (+1200)
- Viktor Hovland (+1600)
- Ludvig Åberg (+2200)
- Justin Thomas (+2500)
- Patrick Cantlay (+2500)
- Hideki Matusyama (+4000)
- Max Homa (+4000)
- Russell Henley (+4000)
- Sahith Theegala (+4000)
- Tommy Fleetwood (+4000)
For our predictions this week at the Memorial, we're going with defending champion Viktor Hovland (+1600) to defend his title after his breakout performance this season at the PGA Championship where he finished solo third. You can check out the rest of my expert picks and best bets for this week at the linked text and even more with SI Golf's Iain MacMillan and I for Green on the Greens below.
Watch the Memorial Tournament 2024: TV schedule, live stream info
Here is the TV schedule for the Memorial this year with Golf Channel and CBS holding the coverage along with live stream options for every day of the tournament.
Date
TV Channel, Coverage Times
Live Stream
Thursday, June 6
Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
Friday, June 7
Golf Channel, 2-6 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 7:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
Saturday, June 8
Golf Channel, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
Sunday, June 9
Golf Channel, 12:30-2:30 p.m. ET
ESPN+, 8:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET
Golf Channel will have coverage all four days of the Memorial Tournament with the afternoon coverage on Thursday and Friday's first and second rounds, respectively, before the early afternoon coverage window for a couple of hours on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will then take over the primetime coverage on the weekend for the final groups making their way to the finish line.
Streaming will primarily be available through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+. Coverage will start early in the morning and last throughout the day with Featured Groups, Featured Holes and a Main Feed on each day. Golf fans can also stream the Golf Channel coverage on NBC Sports and Peacock while the CBS broadcast will be streaming on CBS Sports and Paramount+.