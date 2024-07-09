The net worth of every NFL team’s owner entering 2024
By Kinnu Singh
The 1958 NFL Championship Game, dubbed “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” catapulted the NFL’s meteoric rise to the top of the United States sports market.
For championship matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants was the most pivotal game in NFL history. It was the first nationally televised game, and it was one to behold. The game featured 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame players, who provided viewers with high drama and momentum swings against the backdrop of the historic Yankee Stadium.
Since then, the NFL has grown into the most lucrative sports league in the United States. It was once more affordable to own an NFL team, but buying into the financial powerhouse is nearly impossible now. Today, the league is controlled by 31 owners who possess immense influence and substantial wealth. But even among the owners, some pockets run far deeper than others.
Forbes' real-time billionaires list reveals projected net worth totals for each NFL team owner, and some of the figures are quite surprising.
NFL Owners Net Worth: 1-5
Team
Owner
Net Worth
Denver Broncos
Rob Walton
$77.4 billion
Kansas City Chiefs
Hunt family
$24.8 billion
Carolina Panthers
David Tepper
$20.6 billion
Seattle Seahawks
Jody Allen
$20.3 billion
Los Angeles Rams
Stan Kroenke
$16.2 billion
Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton, a descendant of Walmart royalty, sits atop the list with a colossal net worth of $77.4 billion. Apparently, all the money in the world can’t buy a quarterback. Walton has more money than the next three owners combined, yet the Broncos will be trotting out quarterbacks Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham in 2024.
The Kansas City Chiefs are owned by the Hunt family, who come in second place with a combined fortune of $24.8 billion. The family's net worth has skyrocketed from $15.3 billion since their Super Bowl LIV championship four years ago, according to Forbes. Still, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt doesn’t believe that’s enough money to afford more than stools for his players in the locker room, no matter how many Super Bowls the Chiefs win or how much revenue Taylor Swift brings in.
NFL Owners Net Worth: 6-10
Team
Owner
Net Worth
New York Jets
Johnson family
$16 billion
Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones
$13.8 billion
Jacksonville Jaguars
Shahid Khan
$12.2 billion
New England Patriots
Robert Kraft
$11.1 billion
Miami Dolphins
Stephen Ross
$10.1 billion
Finally, the New York Jets aren't last at something. Jets co-owners Woody and Christopher Johnson are heirs of the Johnson & Johnson fortune. Although Johnson & Johnson is a pharmaceutical company, the brand is most often associated with baby powder. Perhaps that's why the Jets have been as soft as a baby since the Johnson family purchased the franchise in 2000.
Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given up on Super Bowl championships and created an amusement park instead. Clearly, fans keep showing up anyway.
NFL Owners Net Worth: 11-32
Team
Owner
Net Worth
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Glazer family
$10 billion
Washington Commanders
Josh Harris
$8.6 billion
Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank
$8.4 billion
Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam
$8 billion
Baltimore Ravens
Steve Bisciotti
$7.1 billion
Buffalo Bills
Kim Pegula
$6.8 billion
New Orleans Saints
Gayle Benson
$6.1 billion
San Francisco 49ers
Denise DeBartolo
$5.8 billion
Houston Texans
Janice McNair
$5.6 billion
Philadelphia Eagles
Jeffrey Lurie
$4.6 billion
Indianapolis Colts
Jim Irsay
$4.4 billion
Los Angeles Chargers
Dean Spanos
$2.4 billion
Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis
$2.3 billion
New York Giants
Steve Tisch and John Mara
$2.1 billion
Detroit Lions
Sheila Hamp
$2 billion
Tennessee Titans
Amy Strunk
$2 billion
Arizona Cardinals
Michael Bidwell
$1.4 billion
Minnesota Vikings
Zygi Wilf
$1.3 billion
Chicago Bears
Virginia McCaskey
$1.3 billion
Pittsburgh Steelers
Art Rooney
$1.2 billion
Cincinnati Bengals
Mike Brown
$925 million
Green Bay Packers
N/A
N/A
It's refreshing to not see Dan Snyder on the list anymore, isn't it?
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay inherited the team from his father, Robert Irsay, who made his fortune as an industrialist in Chicago. Robert originally purchased the Los Angeles Rams in 1972 for $19 million but traded franchises with Carroll Rosenbloom, who originally owned the Baltimore Colts.
The Green Bay Packers operate as a publicly-owned, non-profit corporation with over 500,000 share holders. Instead, the most concerning figure on the list is Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, who possesses a measly net worth of just $925 million. Poor guy. If he’s not careful, he could be surpassed by his own quarterback in the coming years.