The net worth of every NFL team’s owner entering 2024

The Denver Broncos prove that money can't buy quarterbacks, the Hunt family can't afford chairs for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Johnson & Johnson has made the New York Jets as soft as baby powder. Here's a look at each NFL owner's net worth.

By Kinnu Singh

The 1958 NFL Championship Game, dubbed “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” catapulted the NFL’s meteoric rise to the top of the United States sports market.

For championship matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants was the most pivotal game in NFL history. It was the first nationally televised game, and it was one to behold. The game featured 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame players, who provided viewers with high drama and momentum swings against the backdrop of the historic Yankee Stadium. 

Since then, the NFL has grown into the most lucrative sports league in the United States. It was once more affordable to own an NFL team, but buying into the financial powerhouse is nearly impossible now. Today, the league is controlled by 31 owners who possess immense influence and substantial wealth. But even among the owners, some pockets run far deeper than others. 

Forbes' real-time billionaires list reveals projected net worth totals for each NFL team owner, and some of the figures are quite surprising.

NFL Owners Net Worth: 1-5

Team

Owner

Net Worth

Denver Broncos

Rob Walton

$77.4 billion

Kansas City Chiefs

Hunt family

$24.8 billion

Carolina Panthers

David Tepper

$20.6 billion

Seattle Seahawks

Jody Allen

$20.3 billion

Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke

$16.2 billion

Denver Broncos owner Rob Walton, a descendant of Walmart royalty, sits atop the list with a colossal net worth of $77.4 billion. Apparently, all the money in the world can’t buy a quarterback. Walton has more money than the next three owners combined, yet the Broncos will be trotting out quarterbacks Bo Nix, Zach Wilson, and Jarrett Stidham in 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs are owned by the Hunt family, who come in second place with a combined fortune of $24.8 billion. The family's net worth has skyrocketed from $15.3 billion since their Super Bowl LIV championship four years ago, according to Forbes. Still, Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt doesn’t believe that’s enough money to afford more than stools for his players in the locker room, no matter how many Super Bowls the Chiefs win or how much revenue Taylor Swift brings in.

NFL Owners Net Worth: 6-10

Team

Owner

Net Worth

New York Jets

Johnson family

$16 billion

Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones

$13.8 billion

Jacksonville Jaguars

Shahid Khan

$12.2 billion

New England Patriots

Robert Kraft

$11.1 billion

Miami Dolphins

Stephen Ross

$10.1 billion

Finally, the New York Jets aren't last at something. Jets co-owners Woody and Christopher Johnson are heirs of the Johnson & Johnson fortune. Although Johnson & Johnson is a pharmaceutical company, the brand is most often associated with baby powder. Perhaps that's why the Jets have been as soft as a baby since the Johnson family purchased the franchise in 2000.

Meanwhile, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has given up on Super Bowl championships and created an amusement park instead. Clearly, fans keep showing up anyway.

NFL Owners Net Worth: 11-32

Team

Owner

Net Worth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Glazer family

$10 billion

Washington Commanders

Josh Harris

$8.6 billion

Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Blank

$8.4 billion

Cleveland Browns

Jimmy Haslam

$8 billion

Baltimore Ravens

Steve Bisciotti

$7.1 billion

Buffalo Bills

Kim Pegula

$6.8 billion

New Orleans Saints

Gayle Benson

$6.1 billion

San Francisco 49ers

Denise DeBartolo

$5.8 billion

Houston Texans

Janice McNair

$5.6 billion

Philadelphia Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie

$4.6 billion

Indianapolis Colts

Jim Irsay

$4.4 billion

Los Angeles Chargers

Dean Spanos

$2.4 billion

Las Vegas Raiders

Mark Davis

$2.3 billion

New York Giants

Steve Tisch and John Mara

$2.1 billion

Detroit Lions

Sheila Hamp

$2 billion

Tennessee Titans

Amy Strunk

$2 billion

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Bidwell

$1.4 billion

Minnesota Vikings

Zygi Wilf

$1.3 billion

Chicago Bears

Virginia McCaskey

$1.3 billion

Pittsburgh Steelers

Art Rooney

$1.2 billion

Cincinnati Bengals

Mike Brown

$925 million

Green Bay Packers

N/A

N/A

It's refreshing to not see Dan Snyder on the list anymore, isn't it?

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay inherited the team from his father, Robert Irsay, who made his fortune as an industrialist in Chicago. Robert originally purchased the Los Angeles Rams in 1972 for $19 million but traded franchises with Carroll Rosenbloom, who originally owned the Baltimore Colts.

The Green Bay Packers operate as a publicly-owned, non-profit corporation with over 500,000 share holders. Instead, the most concerning figure on the list is Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown, who possesses a measly net worth of just $925 million. Poor guy. If he’s not careful, he could be surpassed by his own quarterback in the coming years.

