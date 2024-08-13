The new Angel Hernandez tried to screw over the Braves, but failed miserably
By Kinnu Singh
The current iteration of the Atlanta Braves may be best defined by their resilience. The team has managed to overcome adversity throughout their 2024 campaign to position themselves in the playoff race.
While pitcher injuries have plagued Major League Baseball this season, few have been decimated like Atlanta.
When the Braves began their pivotal three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, they were faced with another unexpected obstacle to overcome: the umpire.
Braves overcame poor calls from umpire to defeat Giants
Umpire C.B. Bucknor missed 19 calls during the Braves and Giants series opener on Monday. Fourteen of those 19 missed calls went against Atlanta.
The Braves, who have become seasoned in overcoming adversity, still pulled out a 1-0 victory in 10 innings against the Giants.
The game turned into a pitcher duel between Braves ace Chris Sale and Giants ace Blake Snell. Neither starter surrendered a run and both teams were scoreless through nine innings. Sean Murphy led off with a single at the top of the 10th inning, and Travis d’Arnaud helped bring him home with a sacrifice fly.
With such slim margins, Bucknor’s calls could have easily shifted the final result.
The three most impactful missed calls were all against the Braves, according to Ump Scorecards. The most impactful call was a pitch from Giants pitcher Ryan Walker to Braves third baseman Austin Riley in the top of the ninth inning, which was incorrectly called a strike.
Angel Hernández was well-known as one of the worst umpires in baseball during his 33-year reign in the majors. He frequently drew criticism from managers, players, and fans alike.
Hernández retired in May, and Bucknor seems eager to take his place as the league’s worst umpire, one poorly-called game at a time. Bucknor, who was the lowest-rated umpire on Monday, is currently ranked 88 out of 90 umpires this season.
The Braves improved to a 62-56 record with their win. Although they still sit seven games behind the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East, the Braves have continued to hold onto the third and final NL Wild Card spot. The Giants, who are barely above .500 with a 61-60 record, fell 2½ games behind Atlanta for the Wild Card spot.