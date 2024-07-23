The only reasonable explanation for the Phillies being out on Brent Rooker was overlooked
By Jacob Mountz
With two consecutive years of losing in the postseason, the Philadelphia Phillies’ approach to the trade deadline at first embodied the fierce tenacity that we expected of them. First, they tried for Luis Robert Jr. A trade for a franchise-changing centerfielder of his caliber would have put every MLB club on notice. But the Phillies weren’t willing to pay the steep price. So, they moved on.
That’s when we heard the Phillies were scouting Brent Rooker. There was still a burning hope for a dominant Phillies’ team. Rooker is currently slashing .292/.370/.575 with 22 HR. He might not have the speed or defensive prowess Robert Jr has, but his bat is a transformational force that would undoubtedly bolster any lineup. For the Philles, his presence could mean a World Series trophy. However, we just learned from Bob Nightengale of USA Today that Dave Dombrowski doesn’t believe Rooker is a fit.
There isn’t any doubt that Phillies fans are roiling over such a decision that could have propelled their club to a championship. What was seen as the trade deadline that was going to make the Phillies an indomitable force now seems somewhat dim for them having passed on the two of the best bats on the trading block this season. But why would the Phillies pass on Rooker?
Rooker’s status as a primary DH has the Phillies looking elsewhere
Rooker has spent a total of 102.1 innings in the corner outfield positions this year. Last year, he spent a total of 440 innings in those same positions. Most of the time, Rooker sits as the A’s DH. It seems as though the Phillies don’t want a primary DH in their outfield.
The current DH for the Phillies is Kyle Schwarber. This year, Schwarber has spent 26 innings in left field. This is compared to last year when Schwarber spent a total of 872.1 innings in left.
Looking at the numbers should make Phillies fans even angrier as it seems that Rooker and Schwarber could easily platoon in left field. Nonetheless, Dombrowski’s findings are likely the final word. Right now, it doesn’t seem like Rooker will be headed to Philadelphia. With Rooker out of the running, who could the Philles turn to?
In his original assessment, Nightengale wrote this:
"The Philadelphia Phillies have no interest in Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr., have shied away from Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham and don't believe that Oakland A's outfielder Brent Rooker is a fit."
This doesn’t leave much. But perhaps this opens the door for Cody Bellinger. Bellinger might be the last trade candidate that can spark a meaningful amount of production in the Phillies’ lineup to comfortably carry them through the postseason.