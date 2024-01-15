The Real America's Team: NFL Twitter unites to celebrate Lions playoff victory
Who isn't rooting for the Lions?
On a day when both the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions featured in playoff games, it was crystal clear: One of those teams calls themselves America's Team but the other is actually America's Team.
It's just easy to root for Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and these Lions.
With a win over the Los Angeles Rams, Detroit won its first playoff game since the 1991 season. And NFL Twitter couldn't have been happier for them.
There were, of course, Lions fans on Twitter who could hardly contain their emotion.
But everywhere you looked on social media, there were also fans from around the league tipping their caps and outright celebrating a brilliant night for the sport.
NFL Twitter came together to celebrate the Lions playoff win
The Lions and Rams fought through the closest playoff game of Super Wild Card Weekend thus far. Detroit had a narrow one-point lead going into the final minutes but successfully ran out the clock thanks to a third-down conversion from Jared Goff to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
The offenses stole the show in the first half as the teams traded points. David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta had touchdowns in the first half for the Lions. On the Rams' side of things, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell caught long touchdown passes. The difference at the break was a field goal instead of a touchdown for Los Angeles on their first drive.
The defenses buckled down in the second half. The Lions were held to one 54-yard field goal to go up 24-17 in the third quarter. The Rams scored the final six points of the game on Brett Baher field goals. But they were one point short.
As good of a story as the Rams have been this year, the Lions were simply a better one. After trading Matthew Stafford to LA, they had to watch as he won a Super Bowl in another uniform. But Campbell and company were building something special in Detroit the whole while. It's paying off now.