The top five NHL outdoor game jerseys of all-time
NHL teams debut a new jersey when their squad is set to play an outdoor game. It takes creativity, historical knowledge, and design etiquette. Some sweaters we have seen over the years have been incredible. Let's break it down!
By Jackie Daly
4. Seattle Kraken - 2024 Winter Classic
January 1, 2024 featured the two most recent expansion teams in the NHL, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken, battling it out at on the baseball diamond at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
The home team Kraken secured the win with netminder Joey Daccord posting a shutout and subsequently earning MVP honors in the process. This was the first shutout ever in a Winter Classic. The "Joey, Joey, Joey" chants could likely have been heard all the way to Pike Place Market downtown!
The Kraken joined the NHL in the 2021-22 season, just within the last few years. What could their navy, teal, and off-white striped sweaters with the serpent looking red "S" crest filled with the team's name represent? Seattle’s VP of brand, Aaron Wiggan said of the inspiration, “Our jerseys look back in order to look forward.” What does this mean?
The jerseys honor the Seattle Metropolitans (1915-1924) who played in the Pacific Coast Hockey Association and won the Stanley Cup in 1917. These jerseys had the tri-colored stripes and the "S". They also honor the Seattle Eskimos (1928-1931) and the Portland Rosebuds (the first team to have their name engraved on the Stanley Cup in 2016 - even though they did not win it).
This look back is to pave the way for the hockey roots moving forward in the Pacific Northwest.