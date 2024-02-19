The top five NHL outdoor game jerseys of all-time
NHL teams debut a new jersey when their squad is set to play an outdoor game. It takes creativity, historical knowledge, and design etiquette. Some sweaters we have seen over the years have been incredible. Let's break it down!
By Jackie Daly
3. Calgary Flames - 2011 Heritage Classic
Feb. 20, 2011 featured a Heritage Classic coast-to-coast Canadian battle of the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadians taking place at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta. The home team came out on top; a 4-0 shutout win in front of the 41,022 fans who were brave enough to be outside to support their Flames in a well-below-freezing temperatures environment.
The Flames won the game and the sweater battle. The only thing the Canadians' bright white uniforms did was make the deep red and yellow of the Flames jump out more. There is just something about this jersey.
Maybe it is the white "C" with the flame in white outlined in deep red. Maybe it's the stripes through the sweater and socks interrupted by the white pants. Whatever it is - this jersey is the third-best outdoor jersey the NHL has released. The 1920 Calgary Tigers, from the Big-4 League, donned stripes like the ones here, being the inspiration for these 2011 classics.