The top five NHL outdoor game jerseys of all-time
NHL teams debut a new jersey when their squad is set to play an outdoor game. It takes creativity, historical knowledge, and design etiquette. Some sweaters we have seen over the years have been incredible. Let's break it down!
By Jackie Daly
2. Toronto Maple Leafs - 2014 Winter Classic
The Toronto Maple Leafs visited Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the Detroit Red Wings in an Original Six matchup for the 2014 Winter Classic.
This game had snow, arctic temperatures, overtime, 105,491 people in attendance, and it ended in a shootout. The game was also previously postponed due to the NHL lockout in 2013. Regardless, it was an iconic game. But more importantly, the Maple Leafs had iconic sweaters.
These jerseys are a mixture of details from the history of the Maple Leafs' jerseys over time. Front and center, the crest is from 1927, the inaugural Maple Leafs logo. The team acknowledges the 1930s Leafs, the mid-1950s Leafs, and the 1960's Leafs with an intricate combination of striping, colors, stitching, and style.
Maybe it's the snow. Maybe it's the dramatics. Maybe it's the deep blue with the bright white. Whatever it is that makes this jersey special, it is the second best NHL outdoor jersey we have seen to date.