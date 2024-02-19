Fansided

The top five NHL outdoor game jerseys of all-time

NHL teams debut a new jersey when their squad is set to play an outdoor game. It takes creativity, historical knowledge, and design etiquette. Some sweaters we have seen over the years have been incredible. Let's break it down!

By Jackie Daly

2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - New York Rangers v New York Islanders
2024 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series - New York Rangers v New York Islanders / Bruce Bennett/GettyImages
2. Toronto Maple Leafs - 2014 Winter Classic

The Toronto Maple Leafs visited Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the Detroit Red Wings in an Original Six matchup for the 2014 Winter Classic.

This game had snow, arctic temperatures, overtime, 105,491 people in attendance, and it ended in a shootout. The game was also previously postponed due to the NHL lockout in 2013. Regardless, it was an iconic game. But more importantly, the Maple Leafs had iconic sweaters.

Dion Phaneuf, Justin Abdelkader, Jonathan Bernier
2014 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic - Toronto Maple Leafs v Detroit Red Wings / Jamie Sabau/GettyImages

These jerseys are a mixture of details from the history of the Maple Leafs' jerseys over time. Front and center, the crest is from 1927, the inaugural Maple Leafs logo. The team acknowledges the 1930s Leafs, the mid-1950s Leafs, and the 1960's Leafs with an intricate combination of striping, colors, stitching, and style.

Maybe it's the snow. Maybe it's the dramatics. Maybe it's the deep blue with the bright white. Whatever it is that makes this jersey special, it is the second best NHL outdoor jersey we have seen to date.

