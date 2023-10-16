The Whiteboard: 3 important lessons learned in the 2023 preseason
NBA preseason is a warped data sample to try and draw lessons from but I'm feeling pretty confident about these three things I've seen so far.
By Ian Levy
3. Victor Wembanyama is ready to run
His unique physique and lack of strength may have presented the illusion that Wembanyama would be something of a project. But if his brief Summer League dominance wasn't enough to convince you he was NBA-ready, the preseason should be more than enough.
Wembanyama has put together a stack of eye-popping highlights but he's also been insanely productive across the board. In two games, he's scored more than a point per minute, shooting 64.3 percent from the field. His 3-point shot has been hot and cold and he's piled up eight turnovers in 42 minutes. But his scoring absolutely pops and it's clear he's going to be putting up points while the rest of his game develops.
It seems incredible to say for a guy who is 7-foot-4, but the Wembanyama might be most impressive in the open court. So far, he's scored 17 points of opponent turnovers and his fluidity, footwork and body control in transition are remarkable.
It's a meaningful data point that the Spurs won't really have to slow things down to help their 7-foot-5 center be the best version of himself.
2. The Nuggets depth should be just fine
The Nuggets lost some serious depth from last season's championship team with the departures of Jeff Green, Ish Smith and Bruce Brown. Most teams would have chased a bunch of minimum contract veterans to try and replace them but the Nuggets used a trio of draft picks on NBA-ready contributors hoping that at least one of them could step in with second-year wings Christian Braun and Peyton Watson to fill the gap.
So far, Julian Strawther seems ready to step up.
In three games and in just 22.0 minutes per game, Strawther is averaging 19.7 points per game, shooting 58.3 percent from the field and 12-of-24 from beyond the arc. The combo forward from Gonzaga overlaps a bit with Braun and Watson but his defense, shooting and finishing mean he could take some minutes right away.
1. Jonathan Kuminga is hungry
Last season was difficult for Kuminga — he regressed in some areas, appeared to create some two-way friction with Steve Kerr and saw his role shrink at times. But his athleticism and versatility are still desperately needed by the Warriors.
So far this preseason, Kuminga looks determined to prove his value — relentlessly using his physicality and attacking the rim. He's shooting 54.5 percent from the field across three games, averaging 26.0 points per game and drawing 29 free throws. The rate at which he's getting to the line — 15.5 times per 36 minutes — is Giannis-esque and would have led the league last season by a decent margin.
He probably won't be able to duplicate it completely during the regular season and his aggression has come with costs — 21 turnovers in three games. But this is the Kuminga the Warriors need this season — a physical wrecking ball who can help them. power through bigger opponents.
