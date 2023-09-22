The Whiteboard: 3-team Deandre Ayton, Damian Lillard trades that actually work
The latest NBA trade buzz is that the Suns could use Deandre Ayton to facilitate a three-team Damian Lillard trade. How would this actually work?
By Ian Levy
Over the past few weeks, the buzz on Damian Lillard's trade request has been a stream of overreactions to nothing-burgers. He wants to go to the Heat, the Blazers don't like the Heat's trade package and everyone (us at FanSided included) has been wringing our hands over every slightly shaded comment from an NBA insider about how nothing is happening.
Earlier this week, there was a rumor that some other teams in the Eastern Conference might be willing to throw their hats in the ring. And last night, a rumor broke that the Suns might be getting involved as a third team, using Deandre Ayton to help work things out.
There are still precious few hard details but the rumors about the Suns provide enough context that we can begin to map out some of the deals that may be in the works behind the scenes.
We can feel pretty confident that the Suns aren't interested in Lillard, not with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker already on the roster. They'd most likely be looking to turn Ayton in depth to wrap around those perimeter scorers — looking for multiple rotation players including a defensive center and potentially some additional wing defenders.
The Blazers then would be the ones receiving Ayton, theoretically preferring him to Tyler Herro as the young player in the middle of their Lillard return. That means we're looking for a third team that would want Lillard and could offer picks to the Blazers and depth to the Suns. Herro likely holds no interest for the Suns so this is probably not a scenario that includes the Heat. Using those criteria and hammering out the delicate financials leaves us with just a few reasonable options.
Who could be the third team in a Deandre Ayton, Damian Lillard trade?
Option No. 1: The Toronto Raptors
This was the first place a lot of people went and it makes a ton of sense for everyone involved. The Suns get a defensive-minded replacement for Ayton, even if it's an oft-injured one in Nurkic. In addition, they get a two-way force in Anunoby who slots cleanly into their starting lineup and fits a definite need with his defensive upside.
The Blazers get Ayton and a first-round pick as well as several other pieces they could flip later in the season for other future assets. There would be some additional salary-filler involved here to make this one work, with Ish Wainright, Jordan Goodwin and Thad Young all headed to Portland as well.
The Raptors had reportedly been looking for picks for Anunoby. Lillard is a similar value but it changes the timeline sharply to competing immediately. But with their unwillingness to trade Pascal Siakam and re-signing Jakob Poeltl that makes a certain amount of sense. This is very different than Lillard's prefered destination but there's a decent argument that the Raptors with Scottie Barnes, Siakam, Poeltl, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Will Barton, Dennis Schroder and Jalen McDaniels give him as good a shot at winning a title as a trade to the Heat would.
Option No. 2: The Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers
This one is far more theoretical and it's hard to imagine the rumors last night not including some mention of Harden being involved if that was the case. That being said, this one works theoretically and solves the problems for four different teams.
This one is far too complicated to be contained in a single graphic. The Suns would also end up with Brandon Boston. The Trail Blazers would come away with Ayton, Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, Kobe Brown, Ish Wainright, Jordan Goodwin and Kobe Brown. In terms of picks, we'd have future firsts from the Clippers and 76ers doing to Phoenix and Portland.
The 76ers solve their James Harden problem, and get Lillard who is arguably a better fit next to Lillard. Swapping Tucker for Batum is a downgrade but it may create more space for Paul Reed to step in and the signing of Kelly Oubre Jr. helps fill the hole.
The Clippers get Harden who they've reportedly been after. The Suns don't necessarily get a lot of future value for Ayton but they get Nurkic and PJ Tucker to beef up their defense and defensive versatility. Again, this one is complicated and unlikely — more theoretical than practical.
Option No. 3: The Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls have been rumored to be interested in Lillard but they're a bit harder to slot in here because Zach LaVine is their biggest trade chip and he would hold very little interest for the Suns or Blazers. It's possible that it could balloon to a four-team deal with LaVine routed elsewhere. But they could also do it as a three-team deal and explore other trade options for LaVine (or try to make it work with Lillard, LaVine and DeRozan in the backcourt together.
Here the Bulls are likely giving up at least two future first-rounders, one to the Blazers and one to the Bulls. They get to take a slightly different gamble on veteran star power (which seems like a very Bulls thing to do) even if it seems shortsighted.
This may be the worst deal for the Suns. They don't get the versatility that some of the other deals would provide but get two different center options, very different — one an offensive upgrade, one a defensive upgrade.
Of the three the Raptors, far and away, seems like the most likely. Trades don't always follow Occam's Razor but it's the simplest and cleanest scenario, with the fewest variables that require a suspension of disbelief. It's probably the best scenario for the Suns, makes sense for the Raptors and gives the Blazers a decent return while letting them hold the line in not trading Lillard to the Heat.
It may turn out that this is all smoke and mirrors but if Ayton really is involved, the Raptors seem like the most likely destination for Lillard.
