The worst person you know just made a great point: Tua Tagovailoa edition
By Ian Levy
Antonio Brown was an exceptional athlete and, at one point in time, one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. But he's never really been known for his decision-making.
You know, throwing furniture out a 14th-story window and hitting a toddler, speeding in excess of 100 mph, farting in the face of a doctor that was treating him. And all those seem like harmless shenanigans compared to the multiple accusations of sexual assault, battery and domestic violence. All that is to say, when it comes to Antonio Brown, you do not, under any circumstances, 'gotta hand it to him.'
That being said, he might be right about Tua Tagovailoa.
Retirement has to be on the table for Tua Tagovailoa
In the third quarter of Thursday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, Tagovailoa took off on a 4th and 4 and lowered his head to secure the first down, colliding with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. As he hit the ground, his arms moved into an unnatural position, a clear indicator that something was wrong. He was removed from the game and diagnosed with a concussion, the third of his career.
Even one concussion this dramatic is scary but this is not the first time for Tagovailoa. As ESPN documented, "In 2022, he was diagnosed with two concussions and took a third hit to his head thatultimately led to the NFL altering its concussion protocol."
He admitted later that he considered retiring after that season but he ultimately returned and played well for the resurgent Dolphins last season. However, studies have found that concussions have a cumulative effect — with each one suffered both increasing the likelihood of additional concussions and the likelihood of long-term cognitive difficulties.
The bottom line is that Tagovailoa could clear the concussion protocol and return to the field this season healthy enough to keep the Dolphins in the hunt for a Super Bowl. But every time he steps on the field he's taking bigger and bigger risks with his long-term health and walking away from the game completely has to be at least a consideration.