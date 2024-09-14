These college football teams paid how much to face smaller schools? Cost of Week 3 buy games
By Austen Bundy
Ten Power 4 schools paid a combined $11.01 million to play smaller schools in Week 2 looking to snag an easy win (ahem, you had one job, Notre Dame).
Friday night, UNLV became the latest Group of Five team to get paid to upset a Power Conference foe. The Rebels received $700,000 to go to Kansas and deliver a 23-20 gut punch to the Jayhawks' College Football Playoff chances.
Here's a list of Saturday's Week 3 matchups with the biggest payouts for small schools. Could we see another Northern Illinois emerge from this cash pile?
Week 3 college football payouts
Matchup
Payout
New Mexico @ Auburn
$1.9 million to New Mexico
Arkansas State @ No. 17 Michigan
$1.8 million to Arkansas State
UTSA @ No. 2 Texas
$1.7 million to UTSA
Ball State @ No. 10 Miami
$1.5 million to Ball State
Kent State @ No. 7 Tennessee
$1.35 million to Kent State
Memphis @ Florida State
$1.3 million to Memphis
Nevada @ Minnesota
$1.2 million to Nevada
Toledo @ Mississippi State
$1.2 million to Toledo
UNLV @ Kansas
$700,000 to UNLV
Northern Iowa @ No. 23 Nebraska
$600,000 to Northern Iowa
Prairie View A&M @ Michigan State
$500,000 to PVAM
Eastern Illinois @ Northwestern
$500,000 to Eastern Illinois
Louisiana Tech @ NC State
$350,000 to LA Tech
Will one of these CFB underdogs become the next Northern Illinois?
1. New Mexico v. Auburn: $1.9 million
Last season, Auburn paid New Mexico State $1.85 million to beat them 31-10. This year, the Tigers hope an extra $500,000 will entice the other New Mexico school to roll over like good Lobos. New Mexico and Auburn have never met before in football, so this one could be interesting, especially with Bronco Mendenhall leading the Lobos.
2. Arkansas State v. No. 17 Michigan: $1.8 million
Michigan got properly whooped by Texas at home last week, not long after having paid Fresno State $1.85 million in Week 1. The Bulldogs gave the Wolverines a hard time after getting that fat pay check but don't expect the same from the Red Wolves.
3. UTSA v. No. 2 Texas: $1.7 million
Texas' stampede into Ann Arbor last week earned it an easy road schedule from here on out. And at home, teams will be entering a near impenetrable fortress. UTSA may have a football program on the rise, but it should just take the money and run in Week 3 against the Longhorns. Last time these two met in 2022, Texas came out 41-20 victors.
4. Ball State v. No. 10 Miami: $1.5 million
Quarterback Cam Ward will have another chance to pad his stats in Week 3 against Ball State. The Heisman contender may even get to rest in the second half. The Cardinals were smart to charge such a steep price for this game, it could get ugly quick.
5. Kent State v. No. 7 Tennessee: $1.35 million
Kent State is racking up the earnings this year and honestly, good for them. The Golden Flashes were paid $1.1 million to lose 55-24 to Pittsburgh in Week 2 and will get $1.6 million when they travel to No. 8 Penn State next week. All said, Kent State will earn just over $4 million to start 0-4 this season.
6. Memphis v. Florida State: $1.3 million
This is an unusual one. Even with this football series being decided years ago, it feels like Memphis absolutely fleeced Florida State into paying them so much money to potentially start 0-3. Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell is in a must-win situation otherwise a lot of important people are going to be angry about flushing that much money down the drain.
7. Nevada v. Minnesota: $1.2 million
A trip to Minneapolis in September doesn't sound too bad, actually. Especially coming from consistent 90 degree weather in Reno. Getting paid $1.2 million to play football certainly helps with the convincing because Nevada is 9-38 against power conference foes since 1992. This will be the first time the Wolfpack meet the Gophers on the football field.
8. Toledo v. Mississippi State: $1.2 million
Toledo has played four SEC opponents before but Mississippi State would be its first since 2019. The Rockets nearly won the MAC championship in 2023 but this year is a much different story after it lost its quarterback to Baylor in the transfer portal. Probably why it required such a hefty check for a one game contract.
9. Northern Iowa v. No. 23 Nebraska: $600,000
Saturday will be the first time FCS Northern Iowa travels to Lincoln to meet Nebraska. The Panthers have 12 wins over FBS teams since 1978 (mostly over Iowa State. Sorry, Cyclone fans!). With how hot the Cornhuskers are right now, this will be the game to watch for a wicked upset (despite the small check.)
10. Prairie View A&M v. Michigan State: $500,000
This game wouldn't have been scheduled if it wasn't for conference realignment last year. Sparty was originally supposed to play Louisiana, which it had paid $1.1 million. But because of FCS scheduling limitations, Michigan State had to call an audible and cancel with the Rajin' Cajuns (for a $500,000 fee). Now it's dropped another 500 grand on getting Prairie View A&M to East Lansing while spending $1.4 million to beat Florida Atlantic 16-10 in Week 1. So, in total, Sparty has spent $3.4 million on its 2024 schedule altogether.
11. Eastern Illinois v. Northwestern: $500,000
For such a small program, it's a shame Eastern Illinois will only make $2.01 million in three seasons (including this year) from playing Illinois, Northwestern, Alabama and Minnesota. But they should enjoy their trip to the Wildcats' temporary stadium right on Lake Michigan (check out those views!).
12. Louisiana Tech v. NC State: $350,000
Thanks to NC State scheduling its Week 2 beatdown by Tennessee, the Wolfpack had to pay Louisiana Tech an additional $50,000 to push their date to Week 3. NC State beat the Bulldogs in 2021, the first of their scheduled three-game series. Saturday will mark the second leg with the third scheduled for a decade later.