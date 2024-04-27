They keep getting away with it! Latest lucky Eagles draft pick has NFL fans fuming
Star players keep falling to the Eagles in the NFL Draft.
Howie Roseman is the Michael Jordan of getting ridiculous value in the NFL Draft. The man has been blessed by the universe or something because somehow, someway incredibly talents keep tumbling down the draft order and right into the lap of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Last year, they magicked their way to Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round. And they just did it again in the first two days of the 2024 NFL Draft.
After picking up Quinyon Mitchell (arguably a top 10 talent) at No. 22 in the first round, the Eagles traded up in the second round to snag Iowa defensive back Cooper Dejean (undoubtedly a top 25 talent) at No. 40 overall.
Philadelphia needed to remake their secondary and they just accomplished that with two of the best defensive backs in the draft heading to the City of Brotherly Love.
How good of a job did Roseman do with this one? The reaction of NFL Twitter says it all. Everyone is asking how the league let him pull off a draft coup, again!
NFL Twitter can't believe the Eagles are getting away with it again
DeJean was an outstanding cornerback for the Hawkeyes but his future in the NFL is murky from a positional standpoint. Some think he might need to move over the safety or nickelback. Others think he does have the ability to prove his worth at CB.
What no one seems to argue against is that he's an excellent football player who plays fast and instinctual. He knows where the ball is and can snatch it out of the air if quarterbacks aren't careful. And he's versatile. Even if he needs to swap positions, he can thrive at whatever position he occupies.
Pairing DeJean with Mitchell means Philadelphia will have a lot less to worry about in the secondary going forward.