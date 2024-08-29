They're called doctors: Oldest college football quarterbacks entering the 2024 season
By John Buhler
We keep getting older and they seem to stay the same age ... or at least in spirit... There is nothing wrong with giving it the old college try from time to time, but you also don't want to look like an undercover cop crashing someone's kegger off-campus. For COVID, injury and transfer reasons, these six college football quarterbacks have made a living by staying in college like Van Wilder.
I have a lot of friends that went to college for seven years. Most of them either practice law or are doctors. As for me, I was in undegrad for 4.5 years because who doesn't love a good victory season worth of college football tickets? I only needed seven hours to graduate in Spring 2012, but I had a feeling that Fall 2012 was going to be something special Between the Hedges. It most certainly was.
Behold! The sensational six quarterbacks who have gotten doctorates in their ability to stay in school.
- Utah Utes quarterback Cam Rising: 25
- Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman: 24
- Louisville Cardinals quarterback Tyler Shough: 24
- Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel: 23
- UCF Knights quarterback KJ Jefferson: 23
- Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz: 23
Here is a sweet graphic from On3 to better help bring this point home that these dudes are old, bruh!
Fate would have it, all six of these quarterbacks are not playing at their first school any longer.
This is an offense of learned doctors!: 6 CFB QBs who are still in school
Leading the pack is False Start's favorite 20-something, long-haired signal-caller in Cam "Black Smoke" Rising. He is old enough to be in Greta Van Fleet, or at least be the kid cousin of one of The Followill Brothers. Rising is entering his seventh season of college football. Born with a year that starts with a 1, he initially played at Texas back in 2018. How he is still eligible is utterly fascinating.
To date, Rising has used three redshirts, all of which for different reasons. His first redshirt came when he was at Texas in 2018. He then used another redshirt in 2019 when transferring to Utah. After playing in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Utes, he suffered a knee injury in the 2022 Rose Bowl, allowing him to use a medical redshirt last year. There is a chance he could play again in 2026...
Yes, Rising could use his COVID season waiver and say the 2020 season did not count for him. He only started one year for the Utes anyway. We are potentially looking at Rising spending seven years in Salt Lake City, assuming he really wants to get another diploma or two and suit up for the Utes for two more years. Not shockingly, these other five quarterbacks after him all transferred in college, too.
Alan Bowman is back with Oklahoma State after previously playing at Texas Tech and at Michigan. Tyler Shough is on his third team as well, having played at Oregon and Texas Tech previously before committing to Louisville this past offseason. Heisman Trophy contender Dillon Gabriel is on team three after playing previously at UCF and Oklahoma before committing to Oregon during the winter.
Finally, we have a pair of Floridian quarterbacks on their second teams. KJ Jefferson transferred this offseason from Arkansas to UCF. He was immensely talented, but injuries have robbed him of what he used to be. Graham Mertz had that one great game at Wisconsin during COVID. He is now entering his second season as the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators, hoping to get to a bowl game.
Age is just a number, but keep in mind that you only have so many seasons of eligibility to be used up.