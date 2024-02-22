Thierry Henry on the latest Lay's commercial with David Beckham, Arsenal and his Champions League memories
Thierry Henry and David Beckham star in a new Lay's commercial filmed at the San Siro on a Champions League night. Henry spoke to FanSided about his memories of the competition.
When AC Milan defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last November, there were two soccer legends in attendance. Thierry Henry and David Beckham were there filming a new commercial for Lay's.
Henry eats all of Beckham's chips and they search in the crowd to see if anyone has Lay's. Reflecting on filming the commercial with FanSided, Henry said, "It was fun! I battled agains Becks so many times in MLS, Champions League, Premier League, with the national team also. We are addressing 75,000 (AC Milan) fans, knowing that I played for Juve (Juventus), I was thinking to myself, am I going to get a good reception! But the fans responded well.
"Being able to interact with Becks. I see him from time to time in London. It was an experience but a good one."
Lay's are the official snack partner of the Champions League and we are sure to see a lot of the new No Lay's, No Game campaign.
When it comes to Lay's, Henry's favorite flavor is the Classic. "I'm an original guy, old school, that's me," said the Frenchman.
Despite also playing for Barcelona, Juventus, AS Monaco and the New York Red Bulls, Henry is synonymous with Arsenal. When asked about the Gunners' chances in the Champions League this season, Henry said, "It's early doors, when I'm doing punditry I don't like to do all those schedules, who's going to meet who. We need to see what the draw is going to be.
"Last year I think if the Italian teams were on the other side of the draw, I don't know if we would have had the same final. All I can say right now is we (Arsenal) do look okay in the Champions League. Apart from the defeat that we had in Lens and the draw against (PSV) Eindhoven, which is not an easy place to go.
"It's better to see Arsenal in the Champions League, it's something to cheer about on a Tuesday night or a Wednesday night. If I want a team to win the Champions League, obviously I want Arsenal but are they going to do it? Who knows? We can all hope."
This interview was conducted before Arsenal lost 1-0 to Porto in the first-leg of their Round of 16 tie.
Henry lost to Barcelona in the Champions League final with Arsenal in 2006. However, he did go on to win it with Barca in 2009, where they defeated Manchester United in the final.
The Frenchman reflected on his time competing in the tournament. "It was tough, with Monaco we reached the semi-final -- we lost against Juve. It was a long time ago. With Arsenal, we went into the final and lost it. Then managed to win it with Barcelona and doing the treble with it.
"Champions League is always a great competition. Some players didn't win it, some players won it multiple times, so you can be fortunate to say that you at least have one."
The Barcelona team that won it in 2009 had some great players including not just Henry but Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta. Henry's toughest opponent in the competition is not one that many fans would think. "I remember one night with Arsenal playing against Deportivo la Coruna. It was pretty difficult to beat us at Highbury, that night against la Coruna I think we lost 2-0 and we didn't touch the ball."
"For us not to have the ball at Highbury and getting played off the park, you had to be good. How we lost against La Coruna, I was like wow. That was pretty impressive." This was a game played during the 2001-02 season where goals from Juan Carlos Valeron and Noureddine Naybet won it for the Spanish side.
When it comes to his favorite stadium to play at in the Champions League, Henry said, "San Siro away, (Real) Madrid, Camp Nou, (Borussia) Dortmund the (Yellow) Wall. I would say San Siro and Bernabeu apart from playing at home at the Emirates or Highbury or playing at Camp Nou with Barcelona.
"San Siro and Bernabeu are straight up, when you have 75,000 at Real Madrid it is something. You feel like the stadium is right on top of you but then when the ref blows the whistle, it's all down to business."
Henry scored a memorable goal for Arsenal against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, the player believes this to be one of his best goals in the Champions League. "I scored some goals in the Champions League that were as important or maybe more beautiful but this one people remember because it was away against Madrid."
When asked what his favorite Champions League game that he played in, Henry said, "My first one wasn't bad, with Monaco, I think I had two assists and two goals. I played some games where I did not score and I did not have assists but people will not remember.
"For me, whether you have an assist or a goal, as long as you have an impact for your team that is always important."
Henry now works as a pundit for CBS Sports' coverage of the Champions League. It is a light-hearted show alongside Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards and one which Henry enjoys being a part of. "We have great chemistry. On top of making people laugh, we do also talk about the game and we do analyze the game in a certain way.
"What sometimes goes viral is the funny bits but the show is very long. It's not only the funny bits, we do also analyze the game. We do talk about serious stuff, it can be racism. We talk about other political things at times. So we are able to touch a bit of everything and still make people laugh with it.
"What's great is the chemistry we have that is second to none. Some of the stuff that you see are not prepared. It's just us at times having a good moment and reacting to whoever is making a mistake or is having a bad night. Trying to stay serious when you have to be serious but I think it is also good to have a bit of fun along the way."