This is not it: Did Xander Bogaerts take a shot at Red Sox offseason approach?
Xander Bogaerts may no longer be a member of the Boston Red Sox, but the Sox lackluster offseason approach has even caught him off guard.
By Curt Bishop
Xander Bogaerts may no longer be a member of the Boston Red Sox, but he certainly hasn't forgotten his old team.
During his time in Boston, Bogaerts won two World Series titles, five Silver Slugger Awards, and four All-Star nods.
Now with the San Diego Padres, Bogaerts has other things to focus on, such as preparing for his second year in brown and gold after signing an 11-year, $280 million contract prior to 2023.
Recently, he spoke on the "Baseball Isn't Boring" podcast and was asked about his old team's offseason approach and whether or not he was surprised. His answer was simple.
"Yeah, I am," said Bogaerts.
Bogaerts surprised by Red Sox offseason approach
Clearly, Bogaerts is surprised by what has become of the Red Sox in recent years.
"They're kind of known for going out there and being one of the team that is always in the end," Bogaerts continued. "This is not it."
However, Bogaerts made sure to clear the air on his opinion of his old team.
"I'm not talking bad about them. I'm not bashing them," he said. "When I was there it was like 'We're going after the big guys.' We always wanted to get big guys to improve the squad and always be there in the end. Even if a guy doesn't end up signing, they're always the team that's in on the big guys. Maybe last year they didn't do that, and maybe this year, so far. There's still time. They can still do some more."
While Bogaerts made clear he didn't want to bash his old team or take a shot at them, he also made clear that he is surprised by their current approach.
Boston hasn't been to the postseason since 2021, and they are a far cry from where they were in 2018 when they won their last title.
The team has steered clear of any big free agents, save for Trevor Story, only sticking with frugal moves to incrementally improve the roster. The only major move the Red Sox have made this winter is the signing of Lucas Giolito. They even let Bogaerts walk in 2023 without giving him a competitive offer compared to what the Padres gave him.
In order to bring back the glory days in Boston, days that included an electric postseason atmosphere at Fenway Park, which Bogaerts was accustomed to, more needs to be done to improve the roster.
A lot has certainly changed since Bogaerts skipped town and headed out West.
They have shown interest in Jordan Montgomery, and even had a recent meeting with the star left-hander. If they were to add Montgomery to their rotation, they could emerge as a dark-horse Wild Card contender.