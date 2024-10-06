This key member of the Colts regime is on the hot seat, but it is not the head coach
By John Buhler
Imagine waking up today and thinking the Indianapolis Colts were going to beat the utterly toothless Jacksonville Jaguars down in Duval County. Entering Week 5, the Jaguars were the only winless team in the NFL. Jacksonville was ready to fire head coach Doug Pederson into the sun. Self-proclaimed Clowntown is now home of the big doofus convention whenever the Colts come to Duval.
Not since Andrew Luck was their quarterback, Ryan Grigson was their general manager and Pat McAfee was their punter have the Colts won in Jacksonville. They play this team twice a year, once in Indianapolis and once in Jacksonville. Like clockwork, the Colts become pedestrianly mediocre in the town that gave us Lynyrd Skynyrd, Limp Bizkit, Yellowcard and a delightful simpleton, Jason Mendoza.
The early part of this streak resulted in Jim Irsay firing a good man in Chuck Pagano. Jacksonville did a number on Frank Reich's brain. Poor dude's hot dog meat in his dome was cooked to a pulp by the time he got to Charlotte. Now we are trying to make Kristin Bell's husband's lookalike Shane Steichen wear it. Oh, hell no! This is all on their general manager Chris Ballard shamelessly robbing Irsay blind.
Cursed or not, this scheduling anomaly is a direct reflection of leadership in the Colts organization.
In the land of Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water, it is better to be Wes Borland than it is to be Fred Durst. I would dress up every day like it is Halloween if I worked for this goofy franchise.
It was just one of those days...
Chris Ballard is wasting Indianapolis Colts time and money as their GM
What does he know? Honestly, what does he know? This is starting to get up there with Bruce Allen and Rich McKay of Washington and Atlanta front office politics stoogery of yesteryear. The good news for Colts fans is one day, it ends. Allen gets kicked to the curb and Daniel Snyder sells the team. McKay is reassigned to far more important Atlanta things like soccer and World Cup hosting events.
In the meantime, the Colts are trying to win games with Joe Flacco, a man who was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens out of Delaware when Andrew Luck and I were seniors in high school. We're 35 years old! This is because Ballard drafted a quarterback in Anthony Richardson who didn't play and didn't win games at Florida. He gets hurt all the time in a league he said was easier than college...
I don't know if it is the thick southern accent by way of Texas, but people need to stop being love-smitten over this guy in the midwest. The Colts should have had one home playoff game in the seven-plus years he has been on the job. This is the AFC South, not the AFC West where Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes dominate everyone. The Colts may not deserve any better, but their fans sure do.
The House That Peyton Manning built is being torn down to the studs weekly by this imposter GM.