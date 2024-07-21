Leap of faith: Thom Brennaman's second chance is straight out of left field
By Mark Powell
Nick Castellanos is almost guaranteed to homer on Sunday, assuming he's playing.
Former Cincinnati Reds and FOX Sports announcer Thom Brennaman was fired over four years ago after uttering a homophobic slur during a game between the Reds and Royals. Brennaman, who assumed his microphone was off, called Kansas City “one of the f– capitals of the world."
Brennaman tried to apologize a few innings later, but was interrupted by Castellanos, who hit a home run to left field. And just like that, a meme was born. Every Castellanos home run is dissected, and typically coincides with a death or tragedy of some kind.
While Brennaman was let go, and rightly so at the time, he's received a second chance from an unlikely source.
Thom Brennaman gets a second chance in broadcasting away from Nick Castellanos
Brennaman will call college football games for the CW starting next season, per The Athletic.
“There are no words to describe how grateful I am that they’re rolling the dice,” Brennaman told The Athletic. “They don’t have to do this.”
After he was let go from his previous positions, Brennaman spent years trying to rebuild his reputation. He made every call in hopes of receiving an opportunity, but other than some winter baseball games and Ohio high school football during the COVID-19 pandemic, Brennaman had a tough time getting anyone to return his calls.
It should be noted that since his awful commentary in 2020, Brennaman has spent time reaching out to the gay community, both through the city of Cincinnati and MLB. He's spoken with Cyd Zeigler, the founder of OutSports, as well as MLB’s Ambassador for Inclusion, Billy Beane, among others.
Again per The Athletic, Brennaman "realized how that word can be associated with in violence and hurt. He also maintains it was out of character for him to use the slur."
Out of character or not, we are a society of second chances. Brennaman has received his. We can only hope he's sincere in his messaging.