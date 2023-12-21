Thomas Rongen on Next Goal Wins, American Samoa and seeing your life in film
Thomas Rongen is played by Michael Fassbender in the film Next Goal Wins about his experience coaching the American Samoa soccer team. He talked with FanSided about the team and seeing his life dramatized for film.
Thomas Rongen is the Dutch-American coach who is played by Michael Fassbender in the film Next Goal Wins. The movie is already out in the United States and comes out in the UK on Boxing Day. It is a comedy-drama and a mostly true story about Rongen coaching American Samoa who were bottom of the FIFA rankings and regarded as the worst team on the planet.
Speaking exclusively to FanSided, Rongen said he was pleased with Fassbender's portrayal of himself:
"I just spoke to Micahel Fassbender in Portugal a few days ago. By the way, it was the first time that I had met him. He does a pretty good Thomas Rongen. A twinkle in his eyes, the sarcasm. He's got the accent down. He was born in Germany but raised in Ireland so I say thumbs up. Although, he did apologize for the fact that he did not do me enough justice because Taika Waititi (the film's director) took great liberty in changing the story from the original documentary."
The documentary by the same name Next Goal Wins came out in 2014 but a bit of poetic license has been put into the film to spruce things up. Rongen said he told Waititi at the launch after a few drinks that, "You make me look like not a very nice man. He said well I needed a villain, so you became that initially. So I had a pretty good feeling at what he was trying to accomplish."
"Overall I would say probably 70 percent is not true but I get it. It offers relief in trying times in the United States. People will walk away with a sense of enjoyment and an understanding of the Polynesian people."
There are some inspirational characters on the American Samoa team that Rongen coached. This included Jaiyah Saelua who was the first trans woman to play in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier and Nicky Salapu who conceded 31 goals against Australia but came out of retirement to help the team. Rongen said still has a great relationship with many players from the team.
"I've coached quite a few teams in my life. Four teams in MLS, three times at the U-20 World Cup, the head coach of our U.S. Olympic team. But I stayed more in touch with former and current players of the American Samoa football team."
"I've been back once, I might go back more frequently. They asked me to lead them through the next qualifying phase. I've not made a decision yet. I'm in talks with them, so there could be a sequel coming. But it all has to fall into place with my current jobs at CBS and Inter Miami."
Rongen is currently commentating on Inter Miami games — the team that is co-owned by David Beckham and that Lionel Messi plays for. Soccer in America is a long way from the NASL which Rongen played for in 1979 when he joined the Los Angeles Aztecs from the Dutch side Amsterdamsche FC.
When asked if he was always someone who wanted to put himself out of his comfort zone, Rongen said, "I think that is what sets the Dutch apart from the rest of the World. We have to be innovative for our existence because we are below sea level. We are a small country, we think big, we think creative and our football shows that. For me traveling, meeting other cultures, speaking different languages was not a threat. It was really welcomed in open arms and that is why I took this position (with American Samoa) as well."
Rongen did not know where American Samoa was when asked if he would coach them. However, when learning of their 31-0 loss to Australia and that they were bottom of the FIFA rankings this did not faze him. "I did my research," he saud. "I saw some of their games and I knew if this team had a few tweaks that I could make a difference."
American Samoa had great success under Rongen and won their first-ever FIFA World Cup Qualifier beating Tonga 2-1. Reflecting on his team that won that game, Rongen called them, "An inspired team, a team that is so much the opposite to what we see in the modern game. Their passion, they are amateurs who want to do their country proud."
This story has now been told in documentary and movie form but the movie industry might not be done with him yet.
"Currently there are people trying to sell the idea of the life story of Thomas Rongen, there is a sizzle made," he said. "Two gentleman who put the Leeds (United) documentary together. Who is Thomas Rongen? I think a few people who walk out of the cinema will want to know. There might be a follow-up to the documentary film. So let's see what happens but at 68, life is good right now."