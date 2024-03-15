Three Cubs who can make their first All-Star team in 2024
The Chicago Cubs look to make the postseason in 2024 after missing out on a berth last year. Here are three Cubs who could make their first All-Star Game.
The 2023 season concluded in heartbreak for the Chicago Cubs as a wild card spot slipped away in late September. Despite an excruciating end to 2023, there are many reasons for optimism in the Windy City in 2024.
Along with signing manager Craig Counsell to a five-year contract, the Cubs have several young players poised to make an impact as the franchise seeks its first postseason appearance since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Before they try and find their way to the playoffs, here is a look at three Cubs who may find their way to Globe Life Field with their first All-Star nod in 2024.
3. Christopher Morel
Entering his third MLB season at age 24, Christopher Morel has the chance to be a centerpiece in a very talented Cubs lineup. Surrounded by the likes of Cody Bellinger, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, and many more, Morel has the protection in place to have a monster year.
After starting the 2023 season in Triple-A, Morel got the call to the big leagues on May 8 and ran with it. Upon his promotion to the majors, Morel made history by becoming the first Cub ever to homer in nine of his first 12 games of a season. In 107 games, Morel slugged 26 home runs to finish tied with Bellinger for the team lead and drove in 70 runs, good for fifth highest on the club.
Morel can put himself in a good position for an All-Star selection if he makes more contact in 2024. Over his first two seasons in 220 games, Morel has struck out a total of 270 times. When Morel makes contact, he is highly productive with a career batting average on balls in play (BABIP) of .312. So far in Spring Training, Morel has slashed .292/.357/.542 in 10 games.
Morel’s growing versatility may aid him in receiving his first trip to the Mid-Summer Classic. With experience in center field and at second base already under his belt, Morel has shifted his primary focus to learning third base this spring.
In an MLB.com article by Jordan Bastian, Morel said “It's easier concentrating on just one position. I’m not thinking, 'Oh, I need to go practice outfield. I need to take fly balls. Find a different glove. It's easier when you play one position and you know you go to that position every time you go to play.”
If Morel can get the hot corner down pat and only be responsible for manning one position, that may open the door for a Christopher Morel breakout season at the plate.