Three players worthy of trading Jasson Dominguez or Spencer Jones for
By Jacob Mountz
The New York Yankees have three prospects on the MLB’s top 100 Prospects list. Of those three, two outfielders who have received a ton of attention from other clubs have been seemingly untouchable.
The Martian, aka Jasson Dominguez, and Spencer Jones have been kept under lock and key. Many attempts have been made throughout the years to acquire Dominguez and now, attention has turned to Jones.
A Yankees-White Sox deal for Garrett Crochet appeared to have been in the works and going in the right direction. But when the White Sox asked for Jones, the answer was no. Why are the Yankees holding on tight to these two prospects?
The Martian is the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees organization and No. 25 overall. Prized for his plate discipline, his skillset is quite similar to Juan Soto’s. He made his long-awaited MLB debut last year against the Astros and did not disappoint. His career started with a first-pitch oppo blast into the Crawford Boxes from the hand of Astros’ ace Justin Verlander. Hitting a home run off Verlander is hard enough, but Dominguez did it the first time he saw the veteran ace. He went 8-31 with four home runs before ending the season injured and undergoing Tommy John surgery.
This year, the Martian came back on a mission to prove he was ready to play in the MLB once more. In 23 games across the Yankees minor league system (Low-A, Double-A, and Triple-A), Dominguez went 31-87 with 6 HR and a splendid .404 OBP. But again, the injury bug bit Dominguez sending him back to the IL with an oblique strain. He is expected back in September.
Spencer Jones is the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect and the No. 73 prospect in the MLB. Jones is known best for his power which scouts rate as a 60/80, but he has excellent speed and can play centerfield better than Dominguez. Through 307 AB’s in Double-A this season, Jones is slashing .238/.315/.401 with 10 HR and 18 stolen bases. Last year, Jones fared better across High-A and Double-A, hitting .267 with 16 HR and 43 stolen bases.
While the Yankees’ organization and most ball clubs are enamored with his power and his athletic ability, his 129 K’s this season are going largely overlooked. The Yankees and these other clubs interested in Jones believe they can turn his swing and miss issue around and make a powerful 5-tool player out of him.
So, who could be a suitable return for at least one of the two?
3. Tarik Skubal
Detroit Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal seems to be on top of his game.
Through 123 IP, the leading AL Cy Young candidate owns an ERA of 2.34 with 146 Ks and only 22 BBs. Baseball Savant gives Skubal perfect pitching run and fastball run values. His fastball is thrown on average at 96.8 MPH while his sinker averages 96.6. These two pitches are offset by offerings ranging from the high 70’s to 80’s easily confusing hitters.
Skubal is signed through 2026 which would give the Yankees enough time for three postseason runs with a sure-fire ace that has the potential to bag them championship title No. 28 through 30 (if he isn’t extended).
2. Luis Robert Jr
Luis Robert Jr.’s numbers this year aren’t overwhelming, but since coming back from injury, he is on a tear.
Currently slashing .232/.306/.475 with 11 HR through 117 ABs, Robert is a five-tool player with MVP potential. He has had much better slash lines throughout his career, but what stands out is his power and speed. Robert hit 38 home runs last year and had a 20-4 base stealing record. This year, Robert is 12-0 in base stealing attempts. A 100 percent success rate on the bases is a compelling case if the batting average seems like it has slipped.
With his speed, Robert is a Gold Glover at centerfield and one of, if not, the best outfielder in the game. He is under club control through 2027. This gives Robert plenty of time to impact the Yankees’ postseason aspirations should they trade for him.
1. Elly De La Cruz
That brings us to a last place team that doesn’t appear willing to shop very many of their position players. The Cincinnati Reds have quite a few great trade candidates. However, it seems as though their young game-changing shortstop won’t be going anywhere any time soon. The Red’s seem only willing to part with rental players, but we will see how that goes.
The switch-hitting Elly De La Cruz is slashing .258/.340/.487 with 17 home runs through 376 at-bats. While De La Cruz is praised for his power from both sides of the plate, he is better known for his speed. He currently maintains a 49-9 record in base stealing this year.
The 22-year-old SS/3B is signed through 2029 giving his team plenty years of control and could easily solve the Yankees’ third base problem.
It is fair to note that De La Cruz is in his first full MLB season and might grow to be a much better hitter in the near future. His floor and ceiling appear to be higher than that of Jones meaning that the Yankees would need to cough up a lot more than just their potential slugging outfielder.