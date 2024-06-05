Thunder could nab key frontcourt piece from the Bulls in sign-and-trade
The Oklahoma City Thunder are a contending team with cap space and are currently linked to a Chicago Bull who might leave this offseason even though he is a restricted free agent. According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Oklahoma City Thunder have "great interest" in Patrick Williams and could be looking to get a sign-and-trade deal done with the Chicago Bulls.
This comes as Williams enters restricted free agency and will likely have his contract matched by the Bulls in free agency. Despite matching his deal in free agency, Chicago could end up letting Williams go as he is somewhat injury-prone with him missing 39 regular season games last season with a foot injury.
Williams has had these foot injuries in the past and it's hard to know if he can play a full season. When healthy, Williams is a defensive machine who can guard 1 through 5. On the offensive end, he hasn't lived up to his potential yet but is playable averaging 10 points, 3 rebounds and 1 assist per game on 44 percent shooting from the floor.
Oklahoma City can offer Chicago everything that they need to get a deal done as the squad has plenty of first-round picks. The Thunder who have $35 million in cap space this offseason could end up signing Williams to a nice offer sheet and likely make one other big move if they don't spend it all on the forward.
Should the Thunder make a sign-and-trade for Patrick Williams?
Honestly, the Thunder should probably look to sign an actual big like Isaiah Hartenstein before making a sign-and-trade for Patrick Williams. Yes, Williams can likely be a solid reserve on a championship team but the forward doesn't offer the Thunder enough size to help their biggest issue which is not having a big that can defend other elite offensive big men.
Yes, Williams will help the franchise on the defensive end but the Thunder should likely stock up on two-way backup big men before looking into 3-and-D forwards. Whether the Thunder land Williams or not the franchise will likely be involved in free agency rumors regarding Patrick Williams and other veteran free agents.