3 teams that can outspend the Knicks to steal OG Anunoby
The biggest trade from this past NBA season was when the New York Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for OG Anunoby. Many were skeptical of the trade, but it turned out he was the perfect fit for New York.
In the month of January, the Knicks went 14-2, which tied the best record of any month in franchise history. Then Anunoby had to get elbow surgery, along with Julius Randle's shoulder injury, and they struggled until he came back. When Anunoby was in the starting lineup, the Knicks went 26-6, including the postseason.
Anunoby is searching for a big contract of between $35-$40 million per year. The Knicks can afford to pay him but don't want to have him make more than their two stars. So many teams being willing to overpay him could weaken the Knicks. Here are three teams that could force the issue.
3. San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio entered rebuild mode a few years ago and ended up hitting the jackpot lottery for the third time, drafting Victor Wembanyama. After having one of the best rookie seasons of all time, it is only up for him, but he can't do it alone.
The Spurs are in the market for a point guard to help feed too and off Wembanyama but getting OG Anunoby would also do wonders for the Spurs. They enter with the fifth-most cap space going into this offseason and can offer Anunoby what he's looking for.
The two-way forward will work perfectly because Tom Thibodeau and Gregg Popovich are both great defensive minds. Pairing Anunoby with Wemby would make one of the best defensive teams in the NBA and he would be able to pick up the defensive slack when Wemby is off the court. Anunoby's offensive style of cuts, floor spacing, and elite corner shooting will fit right in and make the Spurs a lot better.
2. Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City was the youngest one seed in NBA history and the youngest team to ever win a playoff series. Since they're so young, they enter this offseason with over $39 million of cap space to work with.
The Thunder will be a perfect situation to sign OG Anunoby because they can offer slightly more money than what the Knicks may be willing to offer, and they'll get to keep everyone because they're all on their rookie deals. Anunoby is a player that can fit anywhere, and he fits in OKC. He'll add to their top four defense, gives them a little more size, and is great offensive role player.
Rumors suggest that OKC is looking to shop Josh Giddey. He is a solid all-around player, but he doesn't fit that well and was unplayable at times in the playoffs. Signing Anunoby would let the Thunder explore more trade options for Giddey. If they do, they could slide Luguentz Dort to the two-spot with Anunoby at the three and will be a much better fit on both sides of the playoffs.
1. Philadelphia 76ers
There have been many reports that the Philadelphia 76ers have strong ties to OG Anunoby. They enter this offseason with the second-most cap space of over $58 million. If there is one team who is willing to overpay for Anunoby, it's them.
The 76ers just lost to the Knicks in the playoffs, and large in part because of him. Anunoby was averaging his usual 15 points on 51 percent shooting, but his rebounding and defense on Joel Embiid in Game 4, essentially ended the series.
Philadelphia could use a player like Anunoby who plays both sides of the ball and can be a third or fourth option behind Tyrese Maxey. They'll offer him as much as they can to take him away from the Knicks or make the Knicks overpay to keep him. He was clearly the X-factor and New York without him, they're not the title contenders that fans believe them to be.