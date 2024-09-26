Thursday Night Football inactives list for Cowboys vs. Giants
Thursday's game featuring the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium is more interesting than most probably expected entering the year. With both teams heading into this matchup with records of 1-2, not only will pride be on the line, but the difference between getting back to .500 instead of being two games under is crucial.
The Giants looked like one of the worst teams in the NFL in the first two weeks of the season but were able to bounce back in a must-win game, grinding out a 21-15 win on the road against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. Another win would go a long way for the Giants.
On the other side, the Cowboys were expected to once again be among the premier teams in the NFC. They looked like one in Week 1 against that same Browns team, but were blown out the following week. Then despite a valiant comeback effort against the Baltimore Ravens, they fell short.
The Giants don't have nearly the same expectations as their NFC East rivals in Dallas, but they would love to make things harder for the Cowboys to get back on track. The Cowboys have beaten the Giants six straight times and in 13 of their last 14 meetings, so the Giants would love some revenge as well.
For better or for worse, the injury report can dictate the result of any given game. Here's how the inactive list looks ahead of Thursday's game.
Dallas Cowboys inactives list
Player
Year
Position
Status
Markquese Bell
3
S
Doubtful
Caelen Carson
1
CB
Doubtful
Markquese Bell might have only played in five percent of Dallas' defensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season, but he has played in 71 percent of their special teams snaps, the highest mark of his career. He's doubtful with an ankle injury. At this point, it'd be surprising to see him play thanks to that designation and the fact that he did not practice all week.
Caelen Carson, a player taken in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, would be a bigger loss for Dallas if he cannot play. He has not only played in 77 percent of their defensive snaps three weeks into the season, but he has started all three games alongside Trevon Diggs with DaRon Bland sidelined. Carson is listed as doubtful with a shoulder injury making it unlikely that he'll be able to suit up on Thursday.
New York Giants inactives list
Player
Year
Position
Status
Adoree' Jackson
8
CB
Out
Dru Phillips
1
CB
Out
Darius Slayton
6
WR
Active
The Giants will attempt to stop or at least contain the dynamic duo of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and will attempt to do that without Adoree' Jackson. The veteran cornerback hasn't played nearly as big of a role for the Giants this season as he did in 2023, but is still a veteran depth option who might've been asked to play if needed. He is out with a calf injury after not practicing all week.
Not only is Jackson out, but the Giants will be without their nickel cornerback, Dru Phillips, for this game. Phillips, their third-round pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, has really excelled as a tackler early on in his NFL career, but will miss his first game of the season due to a calf injury suffered in New York's Week 3 win. This is another blow for a Giants defense that will have its hands full.
Darius Slayton was listed as questionable with a thumb injury, but according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, he is expected to play. He only has seven receptions for 66 yards thus far but offers a sense of familiarity for Daniel Jones, as they've both been with the organization since 2019.