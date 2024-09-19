Thursday Night Football inactives list for Jets vs. Patriots
The New York Jets will host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 3. It's a highly anticipated matchup between division foes and a game that could prove more consequential than one might've expected before the season.
We all generally thought the Patriots were toast, but nope. Through two weeks, the Pats are 1-1 with a victory over Joe Burrow's Bengals and a three-point OT loss to a rock-solid Seahawks team. It sure feels like New England is a real team. The run game has been shockingly effective, while the defense looks leagues better than it was a season ago under Bill Belichick's tutelage.
Jerod Mayo... better?
The Pats are, at the very least, a feisty bunch that look eager to prove themselves. The Jets, meanwhile, are 1-1 after narrowly escaping Tennessee with a victory last Sunday. Aaron Rodgers put together a much better performance than he did in Week 1's loss to the 49ers, but the 40-year-old definitely looks, well, 40 years old.
New York is postseason or bust in 2024. You can't pour so much time, energy, and PR work into this Aaron Rodgers thing and not expect at least the playoffs. New England would sure love to play spoiler.
It's Week 3, so there are plenty of twists and turns to come, but this should be a compelling football game.
Here are the inactives for both teams.
Full inactives list for New England Patriots
Player
Year
Position
Ja'Whaun Bentley
7
LB
Vederian Lowe
3
OL
Sidy Sow
2
OL
Oshane Ximines
6
EDGE
Ja'Whaun Bentley is out for the season with a torn pectoral in his shoulder, which leaves New England shorthanded in the linebacker room.
Vederian Lowe exited last Sunday's game with a knee injury, while Sidy Sow has missed the entire season to date with an ankle injury. New England's porous offensive line was a major talking point going into the season. It has held up much better than expected, as evidenced by Rhamondre Stevenson's prodigious output on the ground. But, with injuries piling up, it's fair to get mildly concerned.
Oshane Ximines, meanwhile, was recently placed on IR this week as he deals with a knee ailment that will sideline him for at least four weeks.
Full inactives list for New York Jets
Player
Year
Position
Jermaine Johnson
3
LB
The Jets will be without Pro Bowl linebacker Jermaine Johnson, who suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in New York's Week 2 win over Tennessee. That is a crippling blow to the Jets pass rush, made worse by the ongoing holdout of Haason Reddick, who still has not reported to East Rutherford.
That situation will not be worked out prior to Thursday night's game, so the Jets will host New England with a glaring hole in their linebacker corps.