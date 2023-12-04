Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 14?
Thursday Night Football had its most thrilling game of the season in Week 13, but the odds of that happening again are slim given the Week 14 matchup.
Of all the football played in Week 13, there may not have been a better game than the one that started the action on Thursday. Dallas' thrilling 38-35 win over Seattle on Thursday Night Football was easily the best game Amazon Prime has had this season and the most-streamed game in NFL history.
The Seahawks-Cowboys contest averaged 15.26 million viewers and peaked at 17.76 million viewers, significantly increasing the ratings from the same slot a year ago with Bills-Patriots. The odds of a record rating are slim this week, however, as the Thursday night matchup looks quite terrible.
Who is playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 14?
The Thursday night stage heads to Pittsburgh this week as the 7-5 Steelers play host to the 2-10 New England Patriots. Injuries figure to be a dominant storyline in this game, especially after Pittsburgh lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett early in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Pickett suffered an ankle injury that will sideline him for a few weeks, leaving Pittsburgh's playoff hopes in the hands of backup Mitchell Trubisky, who was decent in relief for the Steelers. Trubisky will have all of the starter's reps in practice this week which should be enough to help him beat a very bad New England team.
The Patriots lost their fifth game in a row on Sunday, falling 6-0 to the Los Angeles Chargers to become the first team since 1938 to lose three consecutive games when they allowed 10 points or less. Bill Belichick changed quarterbacks from Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe and got nothing out of his offense, which also figures to be down starting running back Rhamondre Stevenson in this game after he suffered an ankle injury early in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
This will be the second Thursday night game of the season for the Steelers, who beat the Tennessee Titans on a short week back on Nov. 2. The NFL opted not to flex this game out when they had the opportunity to do so last month, which turned out to be a poor decision, so it wouldn't be surprising if a lot of casual fans opt to go Christmas shopping instead of tune into this contest.