Who is playing Thursday Night Football In Week 16?

Just two weeks remain of Thursday Night Football in 2023 and this Thursday's matchup is a critical one for the NFC playoff picture.
2023 has been a smashing success for Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football, which has seen a significant ratings boost year-to-year. The package had actually seen a year-over-year increase every week prior to Week 15, which ended that run as the Las Vegas Raiders built up a 42-0 first-half lead over the Los Angeles Chargers on their way to a 63-21 win that led the Chargers to clean house.
There are just two weeks left of Thursday night games as the NFL regular season heads toward the finish line. Week 16's Thursday night contest is a massive one, however, as it features two teams currently in a three-way tie for the final two playoff spots in the NFC.
Who Is Playing On Thursday Night Football In Week 16?
The Thursday night stage shifts to Los Angeles this week as the 7-7 Rams play host to the 7-7 New Orleans Saints in a game with huge postseason implications. The teams are currently tied with the Minnesota Vikings for the final two Wild Card spots in the NFC and Los Angeles currently would knock the Saints out of the postseason due to a superior conference record.
New Orleans has won two straight games, including a 24-6 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, to get back to .500 on the year. There is another potential path to the postseason for the Saints via the NFC South, which would require them to beat out the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but getting a win here would offer a critical second path to the playoffs for them.
Things are a bit more desperate for the Rams, who bounced back from a wild loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a clean victory against the Washington Commanders at home. The San Francisco 49ers have already locked up the NFC West, meaning it is wild card or bust if the Rams want to get back to the playoffs after missing the tournament last season.
The winner of this game will also gain a head-to-head tiebreaker over their opponent, which could decide which of them makes the playoffs if the Saints can't win their division.