Who is playing Thursday Night Football in Week 3?
After a high-scoring affair in Week 2, which two teams will look to follow up Vikings-Eagles on Thursday night in Week 3?
Thursday Night Football's first matchup of the season saw plenty of points produced as the Philadelphia Eagles won a shootout with the Minnesota Vikings. The contest was a welcome sight for Amazon Prime, which suffered through a slew of mediocre to bad football during their initial run with the TNF package in 2022.
The NFL worked hard to make things better for Amazon, loading their schedule with better matchups and attempting to improve the quality of games by instituting flex rules to get rid of terrible contests late in the season. The Week 3 game is not subject to flex scheduling, however, which may be a bit unfortunate given the huge point spread in the game.
Who is playing Thursday Night Football, Week 3 (Sept. 21)?
The Thursday night matchup this week is a showdown between two 2022 playoff teams in the NFC as the San Francisco 49ers play host to the New York Giants. The 49ers have looked like a strong team in the early going, winning two road games to start the season and will be hosting their home opener in prime time.
The going has been a bit more rough for the Giants, which got outscored 60-0 in their first six quarters of the season before rallying for a wild 31-28 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. There was a bit of bad news for New York in that win, however, asSaquon Barkley suffered an ankle sprain that will sideline him for three weeks.
The point spread has opened with San Francisco as 10-point favorites against a shaky Giants team. There is a good chance this game gets ugly, especially if New York comes out flat for the third straight week.
Since 2010, the Giants and 49ers have played eight times, splitting the series and each holding a 4-4 record. San Francisco won the last meeting in 2020, blowing out the G-Men in New York, 36-9.