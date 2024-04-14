Tiger Woods Woods Sunday tee time, pairing at The Masters: When does Tiger play Round 4?
Find out when Tiger Woods will take to Augusta on Saturday for Round 4 of The Masters.
By Scott Rogust
Tiger Woods made history on Friday when he made the cut for The Masters for the 24th consecutive time. That was the good news. Entering Saturday, Woods was coming off performances in which he recorded scores of 73 and 72 in the first two rounds. Let's just say that Round 3 of The Masters 2024 is one that he would like to forget.
Woods shot 10-over-82 in Round 3, giving him the worst score he ever put up during his 26 trips to The Masters. After Saturday ended, Woods is now sitting tied for 52nd place after shooting 11 over.
Things are looking bleak for Woods, especially with how crowded the top of the leaderboard is, with Scottie Scheffler ending Saturday seven under par. Even with Woods far on the outside looking in, golf fans will probably want to catch the legendary golfer play at Augusta National Gold Club. So, what time is Woods' tee time scheduled for Sunday?
Tiger Woods Sunday tee time: When does Tiger play Round 4 at The Masters?
If you want to watch Tiger Woods play the fourth round of The Masters 2024, you will have to wake up early. Woods is scheduled to begin Round 4 at 9:35 a.m. ET as part of Group 3.
Woods' day at Augusta National will be done relatively early. Those in contention for the green jacket, such as Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Ludvig Aberg, and Bryson DeChambeau are all scheduled to tee off after 2:00 p.m. ET.
Who is Tiger Woods paired with at The Masters in Round 4?
Pairing off with Woods is Neal Shipley, who is also tied for 52nd with Woods after shooting 11 over. Shipley, 22, was the only amateur golfer to make the cut at The Masters after finishing the first two rounds three over par. This is Shipley's Masters debut.
In Round 3, Shipley finished eight over par (72), where he went over on seven holes.
The Masters Sunday TV schedule: How to watch Tiger Woods in Round 4
Round 4 of The Masters will air nationally on CBS at 2:00 p.m. ET. The final round will also stream on the CBS Sports app and the Paramount+ streaming service.
Since Woods is scheduled to tee off early in the morning, that means CBS won't carry his final round live. However, you can watch Woods play Round 4 live on Masters.com, The Masters app, and ESPN+.