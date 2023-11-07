Tigers albatross contract staying on the books, every fan laments
A Detroit Tigers star player made the most obvious decision possible this offseason, opting into their massive contract.
By Scott Rogust
The Detroit Tigers missed out on the postseason for the ninth consecutive season, and they have been active early on in the offseason. There were two notable moves so far. The Tigers traded for Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Mark Canha in exchange for Tigers' No. 30 prospect and right-handed pitcher Justin Jarvis. Then, starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez opted out of his contract, leaving three years and $49 million remaining.
As the general manager meetings began on Monday and with free agency beginning, there was some notable news regarding the status of a player with an option on his contract. They're coming back, whether fans are happy about it or not.
According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, shortstop Javier Baez declined to exercise his opt-out clause. That means he will be on the books for $98 million for the next four seasons.
Let's look at some of the reactions on social media regarding the news, including from Tigers fans.
Social media reacts to Javier Baez opting into remaining four-year, $98 million of contract
The move isn't shocking when considering Baez's side of it. While he has had a rough start to his tenure in Detroit, why would he opt out when making $24.5 million annually over the next four years?
Baez was one of the top shortstops available in free agency after the 2021 season, alongside Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Carlos Correa. Seager and Semien signed massive contracts with the Texas Rangers, while Correa signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins before signing a long-term deal last winter. Seager and Semien both won the World Series this season, with the former winning MVP of the Fall Classic. Correa played an integral role in the Twins winning their first postseason series since 2002. As for Baez, he struggled in his first two years with the Tigers, most notably his approach at the plate.
In 2022, Baez slashed .238/.278/.393 while recording 17 home runs, 64 runs, 67 RBI, 132 hits, 147 strikeouts, and just 26 walks in 555 at-bats (144 games). Things didn't get any better this past season, as he slashed .222/.267/.325 while recording nine home runs, 58 runs, 59 RBI, 113 hits, 125 strikeouts, and 24 walks in 510 at-bats (136 games). That's 272 strikeouts to just 50 walks in a two-season span.
Baez is still only 30 years old, so there's a chance he could turn things around and improve plate discipline and getting on base. Considering the amount of money he will get paid over the next four seasons, Tigers fans certainly hope that that will be the case.