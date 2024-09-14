Tigers get last laugh after Gunnar Henderson brutally breaks up combined no-hitter
By Scott Rogust
Earlier this week, Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Bowden Francis flirted with a no-hitter, only to lose it in the ninth inning on a lead-off home run by Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. Talk about heartbreaking fashion. But there may be a new contender a matter of days later.
On Friday, the Detroit Tigers carried a combined no-hitter into the ninth inning against the Baltimore Orioles after work from Brant Hurter, Beau Briske, and Brenan Hanifee. Tyler Holton was tasked with closing out the game. Holton forced Emmanuel Rivera to fly out and struck out Coby Mayo. All he had to do was get out Orioles star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.
Unfortunately for Holton, he watched Henderson hit a triple to the right field corner. Not only was the no-hitter broken up, but also Henderson served as the tying run. One shallow hit past the infield could tie things up.
Tigers get last laugh over Orioles after combined no-hitter ends
Holton faced off against Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander and got things to a 2-2 count. On the fifth pitch, Holton threw a 90.7 mph four-seam fastball high and outside of the strike zone, but Santander took a chance. Swing and a miss, and the Tigers picked up the 1-0 win.
With this win, the Tigers pulled within 2.5 games of the Minnesota Twins for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
As for the Orioles, it was a brutal night. They were one-hit against the Tigers and fell further back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East. Things would have stood pat, had Yankees superstar Aaron Judge not hit a go-ahead grand slam to beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4. With that, the Orioles are now three games back of the Yankees for first place in the division.
The Tigers may have lost out on a combined no-hitter, but they did gain ground in the Wild Card space. Meanwhile, the Orioles are seeing themselves fall further and further back of the Yankees for the division.