Tigers honor Miguel Cabrera with incredibly-detailed field design
As Miguel Cabrera's farewell tour comes to an end, the Detroit Tigers decided to honor him with a field design to celebrate the career of one of the best Venezuelan players of all time.
The Detroit Tigers are going into their final five games of the season, with two more coming against the Royals and then three against the Guardians. This means it will also be the final five games of Miguel Cabrera's long-tenured career.
The Tigers decided to put Miggy’s number in the outfield as an elaborate and incredibly detailed design.
Cabrera’s career may not be ending on the best of notes, but he will still make it into the Hall of Fame and will go down in history as one of the greatest Venezuelan players of all time.
Miguel Cabrera’s career is almost over, but he was one of the best ever to play the game. In 2012, he won the Triple Crown, which was last won in 1967, and it now seems it could be another 50 years before another player wins the award.
Miguel Cabrera, finishing as one of the greatests of all-time
Miggy leads all Venezuelan players in hits, doubles, home runs, runs, RBIs, and in bWAR with 66.99.
Cabrera has certified himself as a Hall of Famer because he reached 3,000 hits, 500 home runs, and 600 doubles, as well as finishing his career with a career average of more than .300. To play 21 years and still be able to average hitting more than .300 is very impressive.
He is probably one of the most awarded players, with 12 All-Star wins, 7 Silver Slugger awards, and 4 batting titles. He won two MVP awards while also taking home a Triple Crown in 2012. He may not have won many championships, but he is still a World Series Champion with the 2003 Florida Marlins, which was his rookie year.
You may love Miggy, you may hate him, but he was the best at the peak of his career, and ultimately he got paid what he deserved, taking home $385,188,683, according to Spotrac.