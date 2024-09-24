Tigers latest call-up could be even better than expected thanks to MLB loophole
No team in MLB has been hotter than the Detroit Tigers, victors in five straight series and in 11 of their last 14 games. This hot streak has Detroit in a tie for the second Wild Card spot in the AL and in complete control of its destiny in their final six regular season games. It's been a remarkable turnaround for a Tigers team that sold several players at the trade deadline, notably Jack Flaherty.
As if things couldn't get any better for a hungry Tigers fan base, the team opted to promote its top prospect, Jackson Jobe, to the majors. This came as a bit of a shocker as Jobe only made two appearances at the Triple-A level, but he is arguably the best pitching prospect in the game.
Jobe is expected to work out of the bullpen, but still - this is the kind of shot in the arm that can help get the Tigers to October.
As exciting as the Jobe call-up was for Tigers fans, it came with a caveat. Since he wasn't on the 40-man roster on September 1, he was not going to be eligible for the postseason. All Tigers fans were going to get in 2024 was maybe a couple of appearances in relief from the right-hander. Well, at least that's what was the initial thought.
Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports that thanks to an MLB loophole, Jobe can be made eligible for the postseason roster if the Tigers were to get there. Boy, wouldn't that be something?
Despite Jobe's absence on the team's 40-man roster at the beginning of September, there is a loophole that the Tigers can use to make him available for the postseason if they'd like. Since Jobe was in their organization entering September, he can replace a player like Sawyer-Gipson Long, who has been on the 60-day IL all season. The loophole allows teams to have someone who wasn't on their 40-man roster at the right time to replace an injured player who was on the IL for either 10, 15, or 60 days.
Jobe's arrival was already exciting for Tigers fans who just want to see him throw in their uniform, but can you imagine watching this guy consistently hit triple digits coming out of the bullpen in front of a packed Comerica Park in October against some of the game's elite hitters? It'd just be incredible to watch.
Jobe will be joining a Tigers bullpen that since August 1, ranks second in the majors with a 2.72 ERA despite being first in innings pitched with 254.1, and second in fWAR with 3.3. Their bullpen has been dominant for roughly two months straight, and will now get a hard-throwing phenom who can be used in just about any situation.
The 22-year-old profiles long-term as a starting pitcher, but with the minor league season over, why not just give this a go? If Jobe impressed in his short regular season stint and the Tigers make the postseason, they can add him to their roster. If he struggles or they miss out, at least Tigers fans got to see him in the majors.
Regardless of how this season ends up for the Tigers, Jobe alongside Tarik Skubal in the rotation in 2025 alongside several other intriguing young starters is going to be frightening for other AL opponents.