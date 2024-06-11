Tigers' Javy Baez is on pace for his worst season yet, which is saying something
By John Buhler
Trust me. If the Detroit Tigers thought they could push Javy Baez over to Canada by way of a life raft, they would have done so already. At almost the halfway point of his six-year deal worth $140 million signed in 2022, Baez is arguably the worst player in baseball. He used to be good. What happened to him? It was not all that long ago that he was booing the New York Mets while playing for the franchise.
As the Tigers desperately want to stop being a sad bag of crap, they are being drug down to the bottom of the Detroit River by this sad bag of crap of a middle infielder. For a guy with an MLB logo tattooed on the back of his neck, he's really trying his damnedest to play his way out of the league. Through 53 games with the 2024 Tigers, Baez is in the midst of his worst season as a professional.
Baez is slashing .183/.209/.247 on the year with an OPS of, I kid you not, .456. He has one home run on the season, as one of his 34 hits on the campaign. For a guy that Chicagoans used to love, I told you, he was never as good as he once thought he was. For soon-to-be free agents who need new representation, give Wasserman a call because they are the ones who got this sorry player PAID!!!
For the amount of money he is making, we should at least see if Baez can shoot 3's for the Pistons.
Javy Baez is the most overpaid player in the game of baseball today
Obviously if you root for this team, you are hoping that Baez finally gets his stuff together. I remember not that long ago when Marcell Ozuna became persona non grata for my Atlanta Braves. He was honestly one more terrible series at the plate from being let go. General manager Alex Anthopoulos believed in him, and the rest is history. Unfortunately, I do not know enough about the Tigers' brass.
I understand that we live in a world where hitting .230 is no longer the end of the world. It is all about launch angle and other newfangled metrics that really and truly do nothing for me. What does catch my attention is an every-day player like Baez hitting well below The Mendoza Line. For a middle infielder struggling that badly at the plate, it reeks of some Dan Uggla crap for me from yesteryear.
I don't have a clue what Uggla is doing now, but he is out there somewhere, trying to live his best life. Give it about a decade and we will probably look back at Baez the same way. Baez was as good for the Chicago Cubs as Uggla was during his heyday with the then-Florida Marlins. The 30 for 30 centered around the 2016 Cubs will be amazing, especially once we figure out what all Baez has been up to.
With how awful Baez has been at the plate, we have to wonder if Tarik Skubal can swing the lumber...