Tigers keep Miguel Cabrera in the family with front office appointment
The Detroit Tigers want to keep Miguel Cabrera around the organization, so instead of letting him walk, they decided to have him join the front office to mentor the young kids.
It seems the Detroit Tigers aren’t interested in letting Miguel Cabrera leave the organization. Once the season finishes, Cabrera will retire as a player and then begin his career in the Tigers’ front office.
The Tigers announced that, following the season finale, Miguel Cabrera will begin his career as the “Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations.”
President of baseball operations Scott Harris said in a statement, “Lessons like how to deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want Miguel teaching players throughout our organization.” He continued by saying, “I’m honored to have him as part of our staff and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role.”
Miguel Cabrera continues career in Tigers front office
Cabrera has spent the past 21 years in the Majors, with 16 of which coming with the Tigers. The Tigers hope he can help mentor the younger players and teach them some of his years of experience. They said, “Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.”
After 21 seasons, Cabrera will finish as the best Venezuelan player of all time, but many, including Ronald Acuña Jr., will start to contest that title. Cabrera hit more than 500 home runs, and 600 doubles, while recording more than 3,000 hits. When he retires, Cooperstown is ready to take him on the first ballot.
The Tigers are ready to become contenders after cleaning house
The Tigers are in a gray area. They are trying to compete and also kind of in a rebuild. But with Miggy now being able to mentor the young players on the team in Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Spencer Torkelson, and others, they are soon to become a dynasty.
The Tigers also hired a new general manager to work under Scott Harris in Jeff Greenberg, who worked 11 seasons in the Cubs front office and 16 months as the associate GM for the Chicago Blackhawks, marking the 20th GM in Detroit Tigers history.
They are ready to become contenders. They are willing to spend more, such as signing Javier Báez to a 6-year, $140 million contract. But they can spend more with Miggy’s contract finally coming off the books, which cost them $32 million in 2023.