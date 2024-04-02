Tigers-Mets start time: Rain delay updates from Citi Field
The winless New York Mets and undefeated Detroit Tigers were supposed to face off at 7:10 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.
However, the start of the game was delayed because of bad weather in Queens.
How long will the game be delayed? When will the new start time be set? We're monitoring all the updates from Citi Field.
Tigers-Mets rain delay updates: Tuesday game postponed
UPDATE 9:10 p.m. ET: Tuesday's game has been officially postponed until Thursday, Apr. 4 at 1:10 p.m. ET.
Thursday was a scheduled off-day for both teams. They'll finish out the series then instead.
ORIGINAL: All we know at this point is that the game has been delayed. As of the original scheduled start time, no new start time has been indicated.
At least Mets fans have a sense of humor. The top comment on the Met's official tweet about the delay read: "Please delay the season forever." It had over 140 likes.
WxMets on Twitter, an account dedicated to Mets weather, posted a storm radar with hope of a break in the rain coming at some point.
If the game does get underway on Tuesday, the Mets are supposed to have Adrian Houser on the mound. The Tigers will turn to Casey Mize, who hasn't won a start since 2021. He missed the entire 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2022.
New York had their season opener against the Brewers delayed a day because of weather. It turned out fans were given one extra day before their hopes of a positive start to the 2024 season were crushed. The Mets were swept by Milwaukee over the weekend.
The series against the Tigers got off to the wrong start as well on Monday. Each team went runless through nine innings but in extra innings, Detroit piled on five runs for the shutout win.
Stay tuned for more updates from the Mets rain delay as they come in!