Tigers rain delay updates from Miguel Cabrera farewell series, September 27
In Miguel Cabrera's farewell homestand for the Detroit Tigers, there is a rain delay.
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Tigers are in the midst of a rain delay during Miguel Cabrera's farewell homestand against the Kansas City Royals. Cabrera is expected to play in the majority of the team's remaining games, but any rainout would put a damper on what was expected to be a celebration of Miggy's accomplishments and contribution to the game of baseball.
Cabrera went deep in the early innings of Detroit's Wednesday night game against the Kansas City Royals. Comerica Park was in a frenzy in an otherwise meaningless game to end the season. However, should it continue to rain, Detroit may be forced into a doubleheader scenario. It would be a lot to ask of the fanbase and Cabrera himself to play in both of those games, whenever they may be.
Tigers-Royals start time: Tigers rain delay updates for Sept. 27, Detroit weather updates
Update: The Tigers plan on suspending the game until Thursday, at the very least, with the intention of playing two games. That may be tough given the expected rain, but the grounds crew will be prepared for anything.
Original article: Unfortunately, it seems like this weather delay may last quite some time, as there's a chance of rain in the Motor City through the night. There is at least a 50 percent chance of rain from the time of this writing until at least 10 a.m. local time on Thursday. That makes a doubleheader tougher to schedule in general, and the teams may have to play two this weekend some time, if they choose to play at all.
It's been a tough season for both teams, but the Tigers in particular have quite a bit to look forward to under president of baseball operations Scott Harris, and their recently-hired general manager. Riley Greene, combined with a stellar young pitching staff gives Harris something to build around.
As for Cabrera, this is an unfortunate sidenote to an otherwise brilliant sendoff. The Tigers quite literally mowed his number into the Comerica Park outfield. It's the ultimate thank you to an entire season that has been devoted to Cabrera.