Tigers-Rays restart time: Rain delay updates from Comerica Park in AL Wild Card race
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Tigers are the hottest team in baseball. In fact, it seems the only thing that can slow Detroit down is the weather.
The Tigers returned from a successful road trip which included series wins against the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles. This week, they will face the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox in an attempt to wrap up one of the AL Wild Card spots. As of Tuesday, Detroit is ahead of the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins -- both in the AL Central -- for the second Wild Card spot. Winnable series this week should only make that feat easier, assuming the games aren't interrupted by weather too often.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Tigers-Rays rain delay updates: Game to start in delay
1:00 p.m. ET: The red-hot Tigers will have to wait to begin their final six-game homestand, which is expected to be packed every night. In an attempt to avoid the rain, Detroit moved its Tuesday game up to 1:05 p.m. ET. However, mother nature would not oblige, and the game had to be started in a rain delay.
The Tigers will hope this game goes off without a hitch shortly, especially considering their ace and likely AL Cy Young winner, Tarik Skubal, is scheduled to pitch.
The rain is supposed to let up by 2 p.m. ET, per The Weather Channel. The Tigers still made the right call moving their game to the afternoon, as there is a greater chance of rain in the evening. Detroit is expected to get scattered thunderstorms starting at 8 p.m. local time.
UPDATE: The Tigers announced a restart time of 2 p.m. ET.