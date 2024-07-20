Tigers take Tarik Skubal off the market the best way they know how
By Kinnu Singh
The Detroit Tigers are six games behind the Boston Red Sox for the final American League Wild Card spot, but a recent win streak may have set them up to be disillusioned down the road.
The Tigers have been linked to many different trade rumors with less than two weeks remaining before the 2024 MLB trade deadline on July 30. Of the many trade candidates available, few are as enticing as Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal.
If Detroit keeps winning, however, the club may opt to hold onto him after all. The Tigers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, to open the second half of the season on Friday. The victory brought the team to a 48-50 record on the season.
Tigers win streak puts Tarik Skubal's availability into question
Although they're still fourth in the American League Central standings, the win helped improve Detroit to a 9-2 run over their last 11 games, which is the best winning percentage in baseball during that span, according to VSiN's Greg Peterson.
Skubal has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He has compiled a 10-3 record with a 2.41 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP, and a 6.7 strikeout/walk ratio in 116 innings and 19 starts. The Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers have been frequently cited as potential destinations for the 27-year-old.
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez reported that Detroit is unlikely to trade Skubal since he still has two more years left on his contract after this season. Sport Illustrated's Tom Verducci, however, reported that sources claimed "everything has a price."
During an appearance on 97.1 The Ticket, MLB insider Jon Morosi said on Thursday that the Orioles and Dodgers will both "come up with compelling offers." Both teams are in the World Series hunt and could use a strong starting pitcher in the front of their rotation.
"Whether it’s actually been submitted now or it’s going to get closer to the deadline, I do believe they are going to try," MLB insider Jon Morosi said, h/t Audacy. "And I think that Scott Harris is in a position where he’ll have to listen."
When the Washington Nationals traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, he also had 2.5 years of team control remaining. He was only 22 years old at the time, and Skubal is much older, but there's a premium on pitchers now.
Over the past two seasons, Skubal is 17–6 with a 2.57 ERA in 34 starts. He has walked only 35 batters and struck out 242 batters in 196 1/3 innings.