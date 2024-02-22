Tim Anderson contract details, grade: Former All-Star takes talents to south beach
The Miami Marlins made a key move to bolster their infield, signing veteran shortstop Tim Anderson. We'll grade this move and discuss how it impacts the Marlins.
By Curt Bishop
Tim Anderson is taking his talents to South Beach.
According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Anderson is joining the Miami Marlins on a one-year, $5 million contract.
The veteran shortstop struggled in 2023 with the Chicago White Sox, hitting just .245 with one home run and just 25 RBI. He also had an OPS of .582.
The 30-year-old has earned two All-Star nods during his career, as well as a Silver Slugger Award. He has struggled to remain healthy in recent years but still put together some solid numbers with the White Sox over the course of eight seasons.
In this piece, we will discuss how the move impacts the Marlins and grade the signing.
Grading the Tim Anderson signing: How does it affect the Marlins
This move can be judged from multiple viewpoints.
Some may see this as more of a depth move and not expect Anderson to do much in Miami given his recent track record. His injuries have slowed him down in recent years.
But at the very least, Anderson brings some good energy to a young Marlins team that reached the postseason in 2023. He also provides above average defense at shortstop and elite speed, even after suffering multiple injuries.
Again, health will be the key for Anderson. From 2019-22, he finished with averages of .300 or better and even won a batting title in 2019. If he can remain healthy, then he has a chance to regain his old form.
That would be most beneficial for the Fish, who could have a solid shortstop tandem featuring Anderson and Jon Berti. It would also boost an offense that finished 26th in the Major Leagues with just 666 runs scored in 2023.
His presence should be a welcome one in a young clubhouse, and he should provide some solid veteran leadership. We'll see if he can stay healthy.
Grade: C