Titans depth chart after L’Jarius Sneed trade
The Tennessee Titans are makin' moves!
The Tennessee Titans traded for L'Jarius Sneed on Friday night, ending months of speculation about the talented CB's next destination. The Kansas City Chiefs initially placed the franchise tag on Sneed, but absent a viable framework for a new contract, he was always on the trade block.
This is only the latest in a series of splashy moves from Ran Carthon and the Titans front office. With Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard added to Brian Callahan's new-look offense, Tennessee should be ready to compete in the imminently winnable AFC South.
Sneed will receive a four-year, $76 million contract from the Titans with $55 million guaranteed. In exchange, the Chiefs will receive a 2025 third-round pick and a 2024 seventh-round pick flop, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Tennessee has completely reshaped its DB room in a matter of weeks, striking fear into the hearts of C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, and Anthony Richardson. That's the hope, at least.
Updated Titans depth chart with L'Jarius Sneed
- L'Jarius Sneed (L)
- Eric Garror (R)
- Chidobe Awuzie (L)
- Tre Avery (R)
- Anthony Kendall (L)
- Caleb Farley (R)
- Tay Gowan (L)
Sneed joins rookie breakout Eric Garror in the Titans' defensive backfield, with incoming free agent signee Chidobe Awuzie expected to receive plenty of reps, too.
The 27-year-old Sneed was a dominant force for a stingy Chiefs defense in 2024. He registered 78 tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery, frequently discouraging QBs from even throwing in his direction. Sneed's new deal makes him one of the highest-paid DBs in NFL history. That is a bold investment from the Titans, but we all know the old adage. No risk, no reward.
Awuzie was heavily involved in the Cincinnati Bengals' DB room last season, appearing in 15 games (10 starts) to register 57 tackles and one fumble recovery. Garror appeared in 12 games (four starts) as an undrafted rookie. The diminutive pest made 22 tackles and recovered two fumbles. He was also integral to the Titans' special teams, returning 21 punts for 159 yards (7.6 yards per return).
The Titans' pass defense was middle of the pack last season, allowing 227.4 yards per game through the air (18th in the NFL). With Sneed and company on board, Tennessee should be able to improve that number rather drastically. Assuming Will Levis takes the second-year leap we all expect, especially with an offensive mind at the controls in Brian Callahan, well... Tennessee is the real deal.