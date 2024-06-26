Titans lineman throws the weakest shade at Caleb Williams
The NFL season is still over two months away, but the hype train is already rolling for Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. The No. 1 overall pick is surrounded by talent to throw to, from incumbent top receiver DJ Moore, to new trade acquisition Keenan Allen, to fellow first-round pick Rome Odunze, leading Bears fans to be more hopeful than they've been in decades.
The Bears are hoping to build on an inspiring second half from a season ago, which coincided with the addition of defensive end Montez Sweat to bolster what had been a lackluster pass rush. Chicago has all the ingredients to make a run at the playoffs, but the most important factor in the team's success will be how their Heisman Trophy-winning rookie acclimates to life in the NFL.
The Bears will begin the season with what seems to be a favorable matchup in Week 1, as they'll welcome the rebuilding Tennessee Titans to Soldier Field. The Titans have fully given the franchise's reins to second-year QB Will Levis, who they hope will lead them to a bright post-Mike Vrabel future with the help of new free agent signee Calvin Ridley.
Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is only 26, but as one of the longest-tenured and most-accomplished players on this young team (Simmons has twice made Second Team All-Pro), he's assumed a leadership role. Simmons appeared on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, and the topic eventually turned to the Week 1 matchup between the Titans and Bears.
For those who don't want to sit through the entire segment, Simmons was so excited to reveal his trash talk plan for Caleb Williams in Week 1 that he didn't even let Rich Eisen finish his question before jumping in to say, "Painted nails. I can't wait to say that to him. Oh, it's gonna be one of them games. I mean, he probably gets smack-talked by his teammates right now, but especially a game like that."
Simmons considers himself one of the best trash talkers in the league, but his plan to get under Caleb Williams' skin is weak
Simmons is a great player, and he did go on to give respect to Williams by saying that the young QB is a great player himself. Trash talking doesn't equal disrespect in this case, but Simmons is going to have to bring more than that if he hopes to get in Williams' head.
This plan is giving off a lot of 8 Mile energy, when Eminem's Rabbit wins his final rap battle against Anthony Mackie's Papa Doc by acknowledging everything he knows his opponent will say about him and beating him to the punch with it.
Caleb Williams knows his nails are painted. I'm sure he did it himself. He's made it very clear throughout the past year that while he's definitely a unique individual, he's very comfortable in his own skin. This guy's a gangsta? His real name's Jeffery.
Simmons still has more than two months to come up with some better ammunition for Williams, but in the end, all that matters is what both men do on the field. If Williams proves he's worthy of the hype and leads the Bears to victory, there won't be much left for Simmons to say anyway.