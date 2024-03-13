Titans sign WR Calvin Ridley away from Jaguars in a stunner: Contract details, grade
The Tennessee Titans stole Calvin Ridley away from the rival Jacksonville Jaguars, signing the wide receiver to a massive four-year contract.
By Scott Rogust
One of the top wide receivers sitting in free agency was Calvin Ridley, who spent this past season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was reported since the free agent negotiation window that Ridley received offers from the Jaguars and the New England Patriots. But there was rumblings about a potential mystery team lurking in the background, trying to convince Ridley to stay.
Well, Ridley has made his decision, and he's not going to either the Jaguars or the Patriots. Instead, he will head to the Tennessee Titans!
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Tita have agreed to terms with Ridley on a massive, four-year, $92 million contract. With that, the Titans are on the board, filling a top need since they traded A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles two years ago.
The Titans made a move last year by signing DeAndre Hopkins, but the depth behind him was rather thin. Adding Ridley to the mix gives the Titans a chance to compete in 2024 under new head coach Brian Callahan.
The Titans offered nearly $100 million to Ridley, and made $50 million of the total value guaranteed.
In his now-lone season with the Jaguars, Ridley caught 76 receptions for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 targets.
The Titans have prioritized fixing their offense under Callahan, who was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 until 2023. One of their first pivotal moves this offseason was signing former Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard to a three-year, $21.8 million contract. To add furhter help along the offensive line, the Titans signed ex-Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry to a four-year, $50 million deal. This will undoubtedly help quarterback Will Levis, who is entering his second season.
Now Levis gets even more help by bringing in Ridley, who showed he is still capable of being a top wide receiver in the league, even after spending one year away due to a suspension.
Titans general manager Ran Carthon is working silently, as evidenced by his work to add a top wide receiver, and to take Ridley away from a division rival.