TJ Houshmandzadeh slams 49ers for lowballing, driving away Brandon Aiyuk
San Fransisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk has dominated the headlines this offseason and preseason. He hasn't been in the headlines for the exact reasons that 49ers fans would have wanted though.
The drama surrounding Aiyuk and his contract situation has moved from bad to worse as it's almost a certainty at this point that San Fransisco will need to move him before week one of the regular season.
Obviously, a player of his caliber will have a ton of different suitors. There is no wide receiver room in the league that wouldn't be better off if Aiyuk was in it. He is, simply put, a difference maker on offense.
TJ Houshmandzadeh among those unhappy with 49ers handling of Brandon Aiyuk
Aiyuk, obviously, isn't happy with the situation. He feels like the 49ers are refusing to offer him the money that he feels he deserves. But the wideout is far from the only person that's disgruntled with the situation.
On a recent episode of Willard and Dibs, Aiyuk's personal wide receiver coach and 12 year NFL veteran, T.J. Houshmandzadeh didn't hold back on his thoughts on the 49ers and their handling of his client's contract.
Here's what TJ said:
"You have a team willing to pay [Aiyuk] a little more than $32M and he's not even asking that much from his own team!...You wouldn't give him $28M a year, but you'd give him $26M? That's nothing!"
$28 million a year is completely reasonable for Aiyuk to ask. That AAV would place him tied with Raiders wideout Davante Adams for fourth in the NFL among wide receivers. $28 million a year trails Amon-Ra St Brown, AJ Brown and Tyreek Hill.
Aiyuk is certainly one of the best pass catchers in the league, but it's like the 49ers just won't pay him as such. It's hard to really blame them though. With a roster as loaded as the one they have together, finding money for every superstar is quite the task.
They have players like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa and Trent Williams who would take obvious precedent over Aiyuk in terms of getting paid. Players in that caliber of the league are just a step ahead of Aiyuk. Even Deebo Samuel is somebody that should be seen as more valuable than Aiyuk.
Trying to find $30 million a year to offer up to your wide receiver two is a task that not many teams are given.
Either way, Aiyuk, his friends, family and everybody else in his close circle, are not very happy with the way this entire situation has been handled.