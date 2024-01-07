Why the TJ Watt injury update is even worse than it seems for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost TJ Watt to a knee injury in their must-win Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
By Mark Powell
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker TJ Watt secured two sacks in his team's win over the Baltimore Ravens backups on Saturday. While the result wasn't pretty -- Pittsburgh won by just a touchdown in the rain -- a victory is a victory.
With the win, the Steelers kept their playoff hopes alive. They need one of a number of possible results to go their way to clinch that berth in the coming days, but Pittsburgh still has a chance. Unfortunately, if Mike Tomlin's group is lucky enough to get there, they will likely be without Watt in their first playoff game.
TJ Watt injury update is bad news for Steelers
The Steelers linebacking corps has been riddled with injuries all season long. Cole Holcomb and Kwon Alexander are on injured reserve. Elandon Roberts was questionable this week and still dealing with an injury.
While the majority of Pittsburgh's injuries are at the inside linebacker position, having a thin corps in a 3-4 defense is disastrous for Teryl Austin's unit. Missing Watt, who can help mask some of those issues against playoff-bound opponents, puts even more pressure on Alex Highsmith, Cam Heyward and the pass rush.
Pittsburgh Steelers depth chart: Who will step in for TJ Watt?
With Watt likely to miss a few weeks if the Steelers make the postseason, Pittsburgh will rely heavily on Markus Golden, who is the backup outside linebacker and has three sacks on the season. Golden is by no means on Watt's level -- as Watt is on pace to finish first in sacks for the third time in his career, something no other pass rusher has achieved -- but he's suitable and can make a play or two.
It's fair to expect the Steelers to move Alex Highsmith around more as well, including putting him on Watt's side. Nick Herbig can provide depth, as the rookie out of Wisconsin has three sacks on the year as well.