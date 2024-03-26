TJ Watt proves Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs don’t necessarily need another receiver
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro linebacker TJ Watt recently spoke on back-to-back reigning Super Bowl MVP and champion Patrick Mahomes, and his comments further validate the Kansas City Chiefs not necessarily needing another wide receiver.
By Lior Lampert
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in the past five seasons, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest players in league history and is firmly in the prime of his career at 28 years old, so he may not be done adding to his already impressive résumé.
Mahomes and the Chiefs became the ninth team ever to win back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 following the departure of Tyreek Hill, arguably the best wide receiver in football, making the feat even more remarkable than it already is.
Kansas City has failed to replace Hill adequately since trading him to the Miami Dolphins, but that hasn’t stopped Mahomes and his team from adding two rings to their collection, answering the question of whether they even need to find a way to fill the void left by the All-Pro wideout.
TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers further proved that notion with comments made to Bethany Bowman of Sports Radio 810 WHB at the NFL 101 Awards show in Kansas City, where he was named 2023 AFC Defensive Player of the Year.
TJ Watt praises Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
“‘What doesn’t he do is the better question,’” Watt said of Mahomes. “He [Mahomes] does it all. He does what’s required to win each and every game."
Time and time again, Mahomes has proven he has a knack for adjusting on the fly and doing what’s required of him in a specific game environment to pull out the win, which Watt has witnessed up close and personal, dating back to when the quarterback threw six touchdown passes in what has become known as his breakout game against the Steelers in 2018.
However, the praise didn’t stop there. Watt pointed out that Mahomes is “very adaptable,” discussing how there is not one set thing you can game plan for against the latter. “He can dice it up from in the pocket, get out the pocket. He just makes everyone around him better,” the former said.
The Chiefs signed 2019 first-round pick Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to a one-year contract with a maximum value of $11 million this offseason, and he should immediately slot into a starting pass-catcher role, with a case of being their best outside receiver since Hill went to Miami. But Watt’s comments make his addition (or any wideout) feel more like a luxury than a necessity.