Tobias Harris and Boban Marjanović discuss playing together, friendship, Goldfish partnership and more
Boban Marjanović and Tobias Harris sat down for an exclusive interview.
By Peter Dewey
There may not be a more recognizable friendship in the NBA than the one between Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris and Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanović.
Tobi and Bobi have played together on three teams, the Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers and Sixers, and they were actually traded together twice.
That’s allowed them to develop a special bond, but the friendship didn’t exactly start in a storybook manner. Marjanović shared with me in an exclusive interview with him and Harris just how these two became friends in Detroit.
“This is the best friendship so far in the NBA,” Marjanović said. “In Detroit, we played pickup before training camp, and I was like, ‘Tobi doesn’t want to pass me the ball!’ And I was like, ‘Tobia pass me the ball.’”
Marjanović revealed that he told Harris “I don’t like you” after those pickup sessions, but that helped them create a bond of being honest with each other and realized they were both “missing something” that they found with their friendship.
“He touched on everything,” Harris said. “It’s kind of what has grown and developed our friendship from being together on three different teams but to also now, not being teammates together but still always checking up on each other.”
Now, Tobi and Bobi are teaming up again with Goldfish for a new campaign for college students. Goldfish is giving college students the chance to win an XL, Boban-sized bag of Goldfish crackers delivered right to their campus addresses. The one-of-a-kind bags stand over one foot tall and hold 2,000 Goldfish, enough for a semester of snacking.
“Our goal is to bring smiles to the college experience,” Harris said. “This new campaign we are extremely excited about. Every one we do we always say, ‘This is the best one.’”
Marjanović can fit as many as 301 Goldfish in his hand, something he has not tried to beat since completing the feat, because there isn’t anyone who can really challenge him.
Both players are also ready for the 2023-24 NBA season, where Harris is entering the final season of his deal with the Sixers and Marjanović has a new head coach in Ime Udoka.
“I’m so happy to have Ime because he was my assistant coach when I was with the [San Antonio] Spurs,” Marjanović said. “We had a wonderful time working together, now we’re back again. He’s amazing.”
The Rockets are a young team, but Marjanović believes that they can put young players like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. in a position to succeed in the upcoming season.
He’s also excited to get a chance to compete against Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, who may be the only player who can truly rival Marjanović’s height in the NBA.
“I’m looking forward to playing against all of these guys,” Marjanović said of the incoming rookie class. “It’s so amazing to have one more tall guy like me in the league (Wembanyama), and he moves super cool. I’m looking forward to seeing him play live.”
I also asked Harris and Marjanović if there is ever a thought of them playing together again in the NBA. Harris will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, so it’s possible the two could look to sign with the same franchise.
They both would love to be teammates again.
“Is that even a questions?” Marjanović said. “Yes!”
“For sure,” Harris added.
You can watch the whole interview with Harris and Marjanović in the Youtube link above.