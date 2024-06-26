Todd Golden, Florida basketball taking a page out of Purdue's playbook with recruit’s insane size
The Florida Gators' updated roster lists three-star commit, Olivier Rioux, at an astounding 7-foot-9.
The Canadian giant has not only set, but also broken his own Guinness World Record as the tallest teenager in the world.
Rioux’s remarkable height brings immediate comparisons to Purdue's Zach Edey, who stands at 7-foot-4, and led the Boilermakers to the NCAA championship this year.
Height isn’t everything: Can Olivier Rioux perform like Zach Edey?
Of course, height in basketball can be a double-edged sword. Size like Rioux’s can hinder mobility and speed on the court. However, the right training with a focus on agility and coordination can make a player like Olivier Rioux a true asset to the Gators, who had a disappointing first-round exit in the NCAA tournament this year.
Rioux is a talented center from IMG Academy, and rated a three-star by On3, 247Sports and Rivals. The incoming recruit has already made a mark with the Canadian national team, participating in several FIBA events, per Florida’s official team website.
Upon his arrival to Gainesville for the 2024-25 season as a walk-on, Rioux will have the invaluable opportunity to learn from 7-foot-1 center Micah Handlogten, who suffered a season-ending injury in March, and his substitute Rueben Chinyelu, who transferred to the Gators in April.
Olivier Rioux's career at Florida will make him the tallest player in college basketball history thus far. Shortly behind him are Kenny George (UNC Asheville, 2006-2008) and Mike Lanier (Hardin-Simmons/UCLA, 1988-1993) at 7-foot-7. Rioux is also in good company in his class, with several other incoming freshmen just shy of his impressive stature.
With the right development and guidance, Olivier Rioux could become a dominant force in college basketball, much like Zach Edey. Come the 2024-25 season, Gator fans will be watching closely to see if this Canadian giant can live up to some lofty expectations.