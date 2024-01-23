Toledo Women's Basketball: Sophia Wiard and Quinesha Lockett's guard play has been the formula to success
A pair of senior guards have helped power Toledo women's basketball this season, putting them in position for a postseason run.
By Nick Andre
The Mid-American Conference has not disappointed this season. They feature elite teams who have gotten off to great starts and the momentum has continued through conference play this women's college basketball season. The Toledo Rockets are one of the teams in the MAC who have hit their stride. They’ve been battle-tested throughout the season and have responded in high fashion.
Rockets head coach Tricia Cullop continues to do a great job of leading this team to success. She’s a great developer and helps her team understand what it takes to win in the MAC. That’s why Toledo has gotten off to the great start that they have — they have the right formula and it has continued to work in their favor.
What makes this team special is that there are multiple weapons on the floor. Every player fills their role to perfection and thrives at being the best version of themselves. While Toledo features terrific role players, everything begins with their backcourt duo of Sophia Wiard and Quinesha Lockett.
Wiard is one of the best scorers in the MAC. Since she became a Rocket, she’s continued to blossom as an elite three-level scorer. Coming into the season, Wiard was named an All-MAC preseason member. It’s safe to say she hasn’t disappointed in her last season at Toledo.
Wiard is averaging 16 points per game on 46 percent shooting. As a scorer, she can deliver in multiple ways. She displayed terrific creativity with the basketball as she can get to her spots in the mid-range and attack on dribble penetration. Wiard’s 40-point explosion in a win over Kent State speaks for itself. When her team is in need of a big performance, she can deliver. Wiard has had her ups and downs offensively this season. However, when she’s in attack mode she can be a difficult cover.
Wiard’s scoring isn’t the only attribute that makes her great. She continues to grow as a leader on and off the court, which plays a role in Toledo’s success. Wiard can also be a pestering defender who can force turnovers. Putting the ball in the basket is one thing. However, being able to instill confidence in your teammates makes you a great leader. Wiard has been able to do that and bring the best out of the players she shares the court with.
While Sophia Wiard sets the tone for Toledo, Quinesha Lockett capitalizes on that energy. Lockett is a fierce competitor who embodies hard work and success. Every time she steps out on the floor, she gives 100 percent and is a reliable scorer. Lockett has shown that she will take what the defense gives her. If she needs to score on the perimeter, she can. However, Lockett always looks for high-percentage shots and attacks the basket with ferocity.
Not only can Lockett be a great scorer but also a terrific rebounder at the guard position. She currently leads the team in rebounding at 5.5 and isn’t afraid to battle under the basket. Rebounding is the key to success. Giving your team extra possessions always gives your team a high chance of winning. Lockett can show her winning mentality by displaying great rebounding performances.
Together, the duo of Sophia Wiard and Quinesha Lockett have continued to complement one another. Both play with different styles but can mix them together for the success of their team. A notable performance as a duo came against Michigan, where the two combined for 34 points in another huge win against a notable program. When one may have a poor shooting night, the other can carry the load and lead the way offensively.
Sophia Wiard and Quinesha Lockett want to end their college career on a good note. The guard duo have seen a lot of success together through the years and have continued to do so this season. The goal is to continue to elevate Toledo as the best team in the MAC.