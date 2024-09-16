Tom Brady, Colin Kaepernick and other way-outside-the-box QB solutions for the Miami Dolphins
By DJ Dunson
Tua Tagovailoa’s third diagnosed concussion in two years has created speculation that the Miami Dolphins franchise quarterback will miss the remainder of the regular season, if not longer. Whatever the case may be any prolonged absence, means the front has to make a personnel decision at quarterback.
Last week, Mike McDaniel expressed interest in signing a vet to provide a spark, telling reporters, “We will bring in someone, we’re just evaluating the pros and cons for the different situations.”
Among quarterbacks, Skylar Thompson doesn’t even rate. His single-game passer rating in a regular season or playoff game peaked at 76.3, in an 11-6 win over the New York Jets two seasons ago. And it’s not as if he offers an advantage with his legs either.
On Monday, the. Dolphins signed Tyler Huntley off of the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. However, Huntley is a funhouse mirror version of Thompson, who provides a playmaking threat when he scrambles, but offers mixed results As a passer. In summation, the pickings are slim among the mainstream options available, which means Chris Grier may want to examine alternative prospects beyond those confines. Like WAY beyond those confines.
Way-outside-the-box QB solutions for the Miami Dolphins
4. Tom Brady
We already know that thanks to ’ this is the job he wanted in early 2022. The downside is that two years later for someone in their 40s is the equivalent of a decade for an athlete in their 20s. That ship may have sailed into the rocks and sank a long time ago. Brady seems to be enjoying himself as a lead analyst for Fox after spending a year prepping for a career change. The Dolphins' offensive line also doesn’t appear sturdy enough to put a quarterback old enough to be Tua’s dad in their pocket. He’s also a part-owner of the Raiders which likely cancels out this scenario.
3. Teddy Bridgewater
It may seem like I’m cycling between a rotation of retired guys living in Florida, but Bridgewater already knows the system after playing here in 2022. The 31-year-old head coach at mighty Miami Northwestern might have to take a hiatus from his day job coaching a high school football powerhouse though, which appears to be his new passion project. The other downside is that he never displayed the deep ball zip required of an offense that deploys Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle as weapons.
2. Nick Foles
Foles retired this summer, but that just means it won’t take too much of an effort to snap him back into a football mentality. Foles’ variance in play is why he could not cut it as a starting quarterback, but when he was firing on all cylinders, Foles could spin it with the best of them in spot duty. In 2013 as a starter, he logged a 27-to-2 touchdown-interception ratio and in 2017 he led the Philadelphia Eagles to an improbable Super Bowl after replacing an injured Carson Wentz.
1. Colin Kaepernick
Everyone is acutely aware that he hasn’t played in the NFL in years. However, after being offered a job by Jim Harbaugh this summer, he reportedly turned it down because he is still seeking to resume his playing career. As long as he still has the rocket arm, plus the size to throw across the middle and presumably better mobility than most of the geezers available at a moment’s notice. He’s also the only one in this group who can run an RPO as effectively as Huntley, if not better.
He’d automatically have the locker room’s respect in the wake of the body cam video showcasing what led to Hill’s detainment by law enforcement before Week 1 and the overzealous treatment of Calais Campbell. This Dolphins team is built on misdirection and speed. What better way to fortify that reputation than by looking where few teams are?